ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Comments / 4

Related
accesswdun.com

Gillsville man charged in fatal August motorcycle accident

Authorities have charged a Gillsville man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in east Hall County. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Ryan Mauldin 44, was allegedly the at-fault driver in the crash. Mauldin was allegedly backing out of his driver onto Highway 52 at about 2:15 a.m. when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
GILLSVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit

BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
nowhabersham.com

Gillsville man charged in August fatality crash

A Gillsville man faces charges in a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred August 6 on Highway 52 in eastern Hall County. Traffic investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office determined Gregory Ryan Mauldin, 44, was the at-fault driver in a crash that killed Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
GILLSVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
CLEVELAND, GA
WGAU

GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hall Co

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County: a man from Buford, 37 year-old Marshall Hooper, suffered what are called non life-threatening injuries after the Labor Day weekend confrontation with a Hall County deputy who tried to arrest him after a traffic stop. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
HALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South End#Violent Crime
accesswdun.com

Toccoa police investigating afternoon shooting

One person is undergoing treatment after a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday in Toccoa. Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grove Street and Broad Street. While officers were headed to the scene, Mize said they were notified of a gunshot victim at the hospital.
TOCCOA, GA
WGAU

App gets credit for rescue of NE Ga kidnaping victim

A Habersham County woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says a dispatcher received a person in distress call sent by the woman’s phone. Deputies found the car on Highway 15 in Clarkesville, pulled it over, and arrested kidnaping suspect Dalton Ramsey, who was booked into the Habersham County jail.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD Investigates Downtown Shooting from Early Sunday Morning

There was a shooting in downtown Athens early Sunday morning, according to Athens Clarke County Police. Police responded to reports of shots fired near Jackson Street and Clayton Street on September 4th around 2:35 AM. Authorities say during an altercation between two males, one of them discharged a firearm at the other. The victim, an unidentified twenty-one-year-old male from Bowman Georgia, was not injured.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges

The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
MONROE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office focuses on deputies' mental health

September is suicide prevention month and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is making sure to focus on its deputies' mental health. “We have everyday life events just like you or anyone else, then we have the stressors of the job that come with that,” Lieutenant Greg Cochran with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy