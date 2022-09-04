Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Gillsville man charged in fatal August motorcycle accident
Authorities have charged a Gillsville man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in east Hall County. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Ryan Mauldin 44, was allegedly the at-fault driver in the crash. Mauldin was allegedly backing out of his driver onto Highway 52 at about 2:15 a.m. when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Arrest follows pursuit & crash at Bojangles; equipment violations lead to arrests; police deal with dementia & mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 25 – Sept. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop...
NE Ga police blotter: second accuser in molestation case, suspect competent for murder trial
The Office of State Administrative Hearings has upheld the license revocation against a daycare in Jackson County: Bright Beginnings in Jefferson lost its license earlier this year after the arrest of a daycare worker on child molestation charges. There is a second accuser in the case of Cameron Millholland, the...
valdostatoday.com
Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit
BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nowhabersham.com
Gillsville man charged in August fatality crash
A Gillsville man faces charges in a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred August 6 on Highway 52 in eastern Hall County. Traffic investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office determined Gregory Ryan Mauldin, 44, was the at-fault driver in a crash that killed Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
K9 handler removed from unit after animal cruelty investigation
A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy is no longer with the K9 unit following an animal cruelty investigation. The Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into possible animal cruelty involving Deputy Eric Tolbert’s personal dogs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A search revealed unsanitary...
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case
Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hall Co
The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County: a man from Buford, 37 year-old Marshall Hooper, suffered what are called non life-threatening injuries after the Labor Day weekend confrontation with a Hall County deputy who tried to arrest him after a traffic stop. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Toccoa police investigating afternoon shooting
One person is undergoing treatment after a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday in Toccoa. Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grove Street and Broad Street. While officers were headed to the scene, Mize said they were notified of a gunshot victim at the hospital.
App gets credit for rescue of NE Ga kidnaping victim
A Habersham County woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says a dispatcher received a person in distress call sent by the woman’s phone. Deputies found the car on Highway 15 in Clarkesville, pulled it over, and arrested kidnaping suspect Dalton Ramsey, who was booked into the Habersham County jail.
wuga.org
ACCPD Investigates Downtown Shooting from Early Sunday Morning
There was a shooting in downtown Athens early Sunday morning, according to Athens Clarke County Police. Police responded to reports of shots fired near Jackson Street and Clayton Street on September 4th around 2:35 AM. Authorities say during an altercation between two males, one of them discharged a firearm at the other. The victim, an unidentified twenty-one-year-old male from Bowman Georgia, was not injured.
Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges
The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, multiple others injured in Georgia nightclub shooting
HART COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a Hart County nightclub. Hartwell police were called to Jack’s, a local nightclub within the Hartwell city limits, at 2:14 a.m. when several people were shot in the parking lot. [DOWNLOAD:...
Monroe Local News
Monroe man critically injured following dispute at a Baldwin County bar
A Monroe man is in critical condition in a Macon hospital after allegedly being hit over the head with a liquor bottle while camping at an RV and camp ground on Lake Sinclair in Baldwin County late last month. According to the Union Recorder, Stephen “Neil” Woolever, 58, of Monroe,...
One dead, three more injured in North GA nightclub shooting
Officials say, 4 people were shot at a North Georgia Nightclub. The GBI or Georgia Bureau Of Investigations is looking into a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.
14-year-old boy shot to death in Clarkston; 2nd teen charged
A 14-year-old boy died after being shot in the head at a DeKalb County apartment complex by another teenager he knew, Cl...
Hall County deputy on ‘administrative leave’ after suspect is shot in officer-involved shooting
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a man during an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. Hall County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday night, just after 9:30, a deputy was attempting to stop a man on a motorcycle for a speeding on McEver Road.
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office focuses on deputies' mental health
September is suicide prevention month and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is making sure to focus on its deputies' mental health. “We have everyday life events just like you or anyone else, then we have the stressors of the job that come with that,” Lieutenant Greg Cochran with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Comments / 4