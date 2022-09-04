Read full article on original website
Daily Authority: 🎁 Unwrap new Google hardware
All the new products Google is planning to launch at its October event and more tech news you need to read. ☀️ Good Morning, folks. I woke up with my iPhone 12 in hand today and felt a strong need to get a new phone. Not that I am terribly unhappy with it, but I could definitely do with better battery life. Thankfully, several new phones are launching soon, including the new iPhone 14 series. Over in the Android world, Google is all set for the next Pixel launch. Read on for more on that and other tech news you may have missed.
How OPPO’s upgraded OS will change how you use your smartphone
ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, brings new technological innovations to OPPO devices. Android 13 is here, and with it, OPPO has refreshed ColorOS not only with Google’s latest tweaks but a selection of new and improved in-house features. In addition to redesigned visuals and advanced customization tools, ColorOS 13 has been revamped for peak performance and debuts innovative smart features to make the most of your apps and phone’s hardware.
Samsung takes a dig at die-hard iPhone fans with new Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad
The ad also highlights Flex Mode selfies on the Z Flip line. Samsung has posted a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad mocking Apple and iPhone fans. The new ad highlights the foldable’s form factor and Flex Mode for selfies. Samsung posted a cheeky ad prior to the iPhone...
OnePlus could reveal a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone at the end of the year
It sounds like OnePlus might not wait for 2023 to reveal a next-gen flagship phone. A leaker suggests that OnePlus could reveal a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone at the end of the year. This phone would likely be a OnePlus 11 series device. The device would presumably be revealed...
You told us: Most of you don't care for curved displays, to put it mildly
Only one in five polled readers said they actually liked curved screens on their smartphones. Curved displays have been around on smartphones since 2014’s Galaxy Note Edge, but they’ve become a fixture on most of today’s premium phones. From Samsung and Xiaomi to Oppo and OnePlus, it’s hard to find a brand that hasn’t taken part in this trend.
What is Bluetooth and how does it work?
You probably use it every day, but Bluetooth has some interesting tech and history behind it. 01What is Bluetooth?02Who invented Bluetooth?03How does Bluetooth work?04Bluetooth standards explained. You likely use Bluetooth every day, whether syncing headphones with your smartphone or transferring a few files from one device to another. But what...
A Google speaker controlling Apple Homekit accessories? We just saw it in action
The Matter smart home protocol is almost ready and we got to see its benefits in a simple demo. After many years of delays, the Matter unifying smart home protocol is finally set for release in the fall of 2022. And things are looking good for it: Apple, Google, Amazon, Samsung, and many other brands are on board, some have announced concrete plans to update existing devices to support it, and many smart home manufacturers seem to be ready to deploy their fleets of Matter-compatible devices when the protocol is live.
Daily Authority: 🍎 All of Apple's major announcements
From Apple's numerous announcements to the first surgical amputation, there's plenty on offer today. 🌞 Hey there! I recently bought a new laptop, the Lenovo Flex 5 (Ryzen version, mind you). I’ve been using my gaming laptop as my work device for years now, but it’s a real backbreaker when traveling.
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, 6 Gen 1 announced: Premium features trickle down
The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 seems like a Snapdragon 695 Plus, if anything. Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. The SD6 Gen 1 SoC seems to be derived from the Snapdragon 695. Qualcomm announced a new naming convention for its chipsets, starting with...
Huawei Mate 50 series beats rivals to the punch with satellite support
Huawei's new flagships also offer a primary camera capable of switching from f/1.4 aperture all the way to f/4. Huawei’s Mate series of flagships has been around for ages now, usually delivering well-rounded flagship phones. The Chinese manufacturer unfortunately skipped a Mate series release last year due to US sanctions, but it’s back in 2022 with the newly launched Mate 50 series.
Google Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE (2022) camera shootout: Affordable excellence
Two completely different approaches to photography, only one winner. Camera quality is one of the defining characteristics of modern smartphones. Now that performance is largely the same across mid-range phones, it’s the image quality that tends to be the decision maker for many, if not most, buyers. The Google Pixel 6a has established itself as one of the best camera smartphones available if excellent image quality is what you crave but have a limited budget. However, the iPhone SE (2022) is a solid affordable alternative for anyone curious about Apple’s ecosystem. When we reviewed the phone, we found it to pack a rather good (though slightly inflexible) camera system.
Google only agreed to work on Android 12L if Samsung made a foldable every year
Samsung and Google formed a partnership to create the foldable-focused Android 12L. Google saw the development of Android 12L as a large commitment and wanted a similar level of commitment from Samsung. Google asked Samsung to produce a foldable per year before agreeing to work on Android 12L. At the...
Apple Watch Pro leaks with mysterious new button
The largest Apple Watch ever with a programmable button. Leaked renders have revealed the design of the Apple Watch Pro ahead of its September 7 launch. The smartwatch may be the largest ever in the Apple family and could feature a new programmable button. The Apple event is just a...
Apple's iPhone 14 announced: Specs, price, and everything else you need to know
The iPhone 14 will offer a few improvements from its predecessor like a better camera and slight design tweeks. Apple officially announced the iPhone 14 during its “Far Out” event. The iPhone 14 will come in four different models including a base, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max model.
Apple’s reportedly set to reveal the AirPods Pro 2 this week
Apple is getting ready to reveal the second generation of the AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, according to a report from Apple tracker Mark Gurman. While we’ve been expecting the AirPods Pro 2 sometime this year, this is the first solid rumor indicating that they could launch this week.
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Sep. 07)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5
Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
Best Buy Labor Day laptop sales drop this Asus laptop to just $99
The Best Buy Labor Day sale means you can buy an Asus 14-inch laptop for only $99. It's a basic system but perfect for web browsing or working on the move.
You told us: Most of you are all about mobile payments
Roughly two-thirds of polled readers have used mobile payments in the past week at the very least. Mobile payments are extremely convenient, allowing you to leave your card and wallet at home. There are loads of solutions out there too, from Google Pay and Apple Pay to OEM solutions and third-party apps.
