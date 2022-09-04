ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencerport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

An Upstate New York Cow Has Been on the Run for Over a Week

According to a report by Stephanie Duprey of News10NBC, a cow in the Upstate New York town of Spencerport has been on the run for almost two weeks. Henry Maier, the owner of Maier Farms, says that while he was trying to move the cow to a different field, she took off and now they can't catch up to the cow because it's simply too fast for them. Maier told Duprey "Pushing the woods, we have drones, out, I have guys with thermal that came out, I got some professional cattle tracking guys from down by the southern tier, they came out."
News 4 Buffalo

Teen bystander injured in before-school car accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencerport, NY
Spencerport, NY
Crime & Safety
chronicle-express.com

PAGES PAST - 1972: Lakemont to reopen as Glen Springs Academy

NOTE: Items in this column were selected by volunteers on behalf of the Yates County History Center after searching records found at nyshistoricnewspapers.org. In the future, these volunteers will summarize news items from the past in the organization's bi-monthy newsletter, Yates Past, which is available to all members of the Yates County History Center. For more information about becoming a member, visit yatespast.org.
YATES COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Sister of Brighton woman killed with ax takes stand

Rochester, N.Y. — The jury heard dramatic testimony Wednesday in the case of a man accused of killing his wife in Brighton 40 years ago. Cathleen Krauseneck was found with an ax in her skull at her home on Del Rio Drive in 1982. James Krauseneck was arrested more...
BRIGHTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Maier
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing Henrietta man found

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing man, 19-year-old Roman Fetsyak of Henrietta. Roman was last seen on Monday at around 1 a.m. in the town of Henrietta. He was seen driving a Gray 2013 Toyota Venza with the New York State license plate number HRY1081.
HENRIETTA, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold

The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
BRIGHTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Bandit#Wham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
HORNELL, NY
News 8 WROC

Fatal high-rise fire on Seneca Manor Drive in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a high-rise fire in Rochester. Firefighters were called to the Hudson Ridge Towers on Seneca Manor Drive around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Crews saw heavy smoke pouring from the back of the building. Because of the size of the building, firefighters called 16 fire companies to the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy