Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
Related
An Upstate New York Cow Has Been on the Run for Over a Week
According to a report by Stephanie Duprey of News10NBC, a cow in the Upstate New York town of Spencerport has been on the run for almost two weeks. Henry Maier, the owner of Maier Farms, says that while he was trying to move the cow to a different field, she took off and now they can't catch up to the cow because it's simply too fast for them. Maier told Duprey "Pushing the woods, we have drones, out, I have guys with thermal that came out, I got some professional cattle tracking guys from down by the southern tier, they came out."
Teen bystander injured in before-school car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who […]
Man steals purse from 82-year-old, RPD requests help
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 311, or email RPDTipline@cityofrochester.gov.
Buffalo police looking for missing infant last seen with mom
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
School employee accused of bringing weapon into parking lot of Greece Odyssey
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece School District employee was arrested after police said she brought a weapon into the parking lot of Greece Odyssey Academy on Wednesday during a dispute. On September 7, 2022, at 7:42 a.m., the Greece Police Department responded to a report of a woman...
chronicle-express.com
PAGES PAST - 1972: Lakemont to reopen as Glen Springs Academy
NOTE: Items in this column were selected by volunteers on behalf of the Yates County History Center after searching records found at nyshistoricnewspapers.org. In the future, these volunteers will summarize news items from the past in the organization's bi-monthy newsletter, Yates Past, which is available to all members of the Yates County History Center. For more information about becoming a member, visit yatespast.org.
13 WHAM
Sister of Brighton woman killed with ax takes stand
Rochester, N.Y. — The jury heard dramatic testimony Wednesday in the case of a man accused of killing his wife in Brighton 40 years ago. Cathleen Krauseneck was found with an ax in her skull at her home on Del Rio Drive in 1982. James Krauseneck was arrested more...
10 Cent Wings And 6 More Unbelievable Delicious Deals In Buffalo
If you're looking to eat good and get some amazing deals, look no further. Here are 7 spots around WNY that offer Buffalo wing specials weekly. Please visit each restaurant's website for more details/restrictions, as they may not all be listed here. 1. Danny's South - 10 Cent Wings. 4300...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Missing Henrietta man found
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing man, 19-year-old Roman Fetsyak of Henrietta. Roman was last seen on Monday at around 1 a.m. in the town of Henrietta. He was seen driving a Gray 2013 Toyota Venza with the New York State license plate number HRY1081.
Spellbinding Haunted Display in New York You Have to See This Halloween
There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it. The skeleton army has risen on Housel's lawn in Canandaigua, New York. The annual display is bigger and...
13 WHAM
Rochester business owners blame trash, human waste on homeless shelter's closing
Rochester, N.Y. — Ross Thibault spends his mornings cleaning up the trash lining the front of the business he manages. "I still have the tents and the people living out here. There’s more tents during the weekends than there is during the week. There’s usually 8-10 tents out there," he said, pointing along Ormond Street.
Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold
The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
RPD: 2 suspects at large after gunpoint robbery of Monroe Ave. corner store
According to officials, responding officers arrived at a store in the 800 block of Monroe Avenue at 6:40 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress.
RPD: ‘Community played significant’ role in assault arrest after video
On August 6, officers became aware of a video circulating online of what appeared as a vicious beating of a male on the 500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Shattered glass injures Rochester boy after gunfire hits occupied home
According to police, officers responded to the area of Emerson and Santee Street just after midnight for the report of shots fired into a house.
13 WHAM
Man stops workplace hostage situation, honored at RPD promotional ceremony
Rochester, N.Y. — A proud moment for the Rochester Police Department. A promotional ceremony was held Tuesday to honor not only RPD staff but a member of the community as well. During the ceremony a Rochester man was recognized for his bravery and heroic actions earlier this summer. Thomas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest
HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
Fatal high-rise fire on Seneca Manor Drive in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a high-rise fire in Rochester. Firefighters were called to the Hudson Ridge Towers on Seneca Manor Drive around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Crews saw heavy smoke pouring from the back of the building. Because of the size of the building, firefighters called 16 fire companies to the […]
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
Comments / 0