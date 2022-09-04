Read full article on original website
Pella Individual XC Athletes Ranked; Next Race at Loaded Ballard Invitational
The Iowa Track Coaches Association has its latest individual rankings, and six Pella runners are still listed among Iowa’s best. In Class 3A for the #3 Boys, the following individuals are ranked:. #4 Chase Lauman. #5 Canaan Dunham. #9 Nathan Vander Waal. For the #5 Girls:. #13 Raegan Snieder.
Storm Golf and Men’s Soccer in Action Tomorrow
The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s golf squads hit the links today, as well as the men’s soccer squad. Both golf squads are competing in the NIACC Invitational in Mason City throughout the day today, matching up with teams from around the state at 10:30am. The Storm...
Indianola Cross Country, Girls Swimming Competing Tonight
The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams make the road trip to Marshalltown today to compete, while the girls swimming squad travels to Perry. The cross country squads compete after top finishes over the weekend at Urbandale, with the girls winning their second straight meet and the boys featuring a young squad with freshman holding the top spots in the results over the first several meets of the season. Senior Logan Piper tells KNIA Sports as a team captain he wants to help the younger talent on the team not only grow as runners, but have the mentality of veterans. The girls start at 4:30pm, while the boys begin at 5pm.
Pella Christian Cross Country Runs at Iowa State, Volleyball Hosts Woodward-Granger
Both the Pella Christian cross country teams and the volleyball team will be in action on Thursday. Eagles Cross country heads to Ames to run in the Gilbert meet at Iowa State, while the volleyball squad stays on Eagle Lane to host Woodward-Granger. The Pella Christian cross country teams are...
Pella Volleyball Heading to Deep Southeast Polk Tournament Saturday
Some of central Iowa’s best volleyball teams await the Dutch at the upcoming Southeast Polk tournament Saturday. The field includes a mix of mainly Class 4A and 5A schools, a total of seven of whom are in the Iowa Girls High School Athletics Union rankings or have had recent state tournament berths and five are ranked in Class 5A.
Warrior cross country teams head to Marshalltown
The Norwalk boys and girls cross country teams will return to competition today for their third meet of the season at Marshalltown Community College. The Bobcat Invitational will feature a large field of teams and is slated to get underway at 4:30 p.m. The Norwalk boys slipped one notch to...
Twin Cedars Volleyball Plays Home Opener Against Moravia
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad will play at home for the first time tonight as the Sabers host Moravia. Twin Cedars is holding at 2-1 on the season after Tuesday’s loss to Seymour in three sets. Head Coach Randie Gist tells KNIA/KRLS Sports picking off the early conference matches will set her team up in a good spot for the later season Bluegrass Conference Tournament.
Pleasantville Volleyball Hosting Second Triangular of the Season Tonight
The Pleasantville volleyball team will welcome two schools to their gymnasium tonight, as they host their second triangular of the season but this time with Mount Ayr and Clarke. The Trojans are a little over a week removed from their last action, when they defeated ACGC to even their overall...
Dunkin Wins First Race Of 2022; Sabers Volleyball Falls To Seymour
Rylee Dunkin came back from injury to win her first cross country meet of the season at Central Decatur on Tuesday in a course record time of 20:00. Not far behind was Cheyanne Bruns in 5th place at 22:20. On the boys side Noah Fee finished with a time of 23:56. Meanwhile…the volleyball Sabers suffered their first loss of the season against Seymour three sets to one. After winning her cross country race Rylee Dunkin hustled the nearly 38 miles from Leon to Seymour to rack up 33 assists for the Sabers while Jillian French led with 19 kills and Kenzyn Roberts had 31 digs. Twin Cedars returns to action on Thursday at home against Moravia.
Central drops delayed volleyball season debut
Finally getting on the court in competitive action after a delayed start to the season, the Central College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 21-25 to Augustana College (Ill.). After Central was forced to bow out of its home tournament on the opening weekend due to...
Storm Soccer Squads Sweep Knox in Non Conference Tilts
The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s soccer squads swept Knox in a pair of non-conference games Tuesday, the women 5-0 and the men 2-1. The Storm women came out firing, scoring three goals in the first half from Brissa Valadez, Jordyn Foelske, and Anna Scott, before Valdez added another in the second alongside Cassie Nash. The Storm are now 1-1-1 on the season, and play in the Comet Cup in Texas beginning Friday.
Indianola Boys Golf Earns Top Spot in Ottumwa, Volleyball Falls to DCG
The Indianola boys golf squad and Indians volleyball team were each in action Tuesday. The Indians boys golfers had a stellar day in Ottumwa, winning the meet with a team core of 297. The Indians had three of the top four golfers at the meet, as Jackson Overton was meet medalist with a 70, Preston Bily carded a 72, and Jackson Buchanan shot a 75, while the Indians got another top 10 finish with Graham Hilton as he shot a 79. The Indians next hit the links Monday at Ames.
Twin Cedars Volleyball At Seymour; Cross Country Runs At Central Decatur
Twin Cedars will have both Cross Country and Volleyball going tonight. In volleyball the Sabers will travel to Seymour for their first conference match of the season. The Sabers are 2-0 on the season after winning their first two matches over Martensdale-St. Mary’s and East Union. However the Sabers have not had a match in nearly two weeks after being idle all of last week. That gave the Sabers a chance to use practice to work on improvements, and Coach Randie Gist says after a week of practice, they are ready.
Knoxville Volleyball Committed To Holding Each Other Accountable
To have a good team, you have to have players who are coachable, and are willing to take constructive criticism along with praise. For the Knoxville Volleyball Squad this season it is a step farther as the players will do their own coaching. Junior player Brittany Bacorn tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is about holding each other accountable and being willing to give and take criticism when needed.
Indianola Boys Golf, Volleyball in Action Today
The Indianola boys golf team and Indianola volleyball teams return to action today after the Labor Day holiday. The golf squad heads to Ottumwa to continue competition after several top finishes last week. Head coach Anthony Gallagher tells KNIA Sports the team has been improving over the first couple weeks of the season, and there are new players stepping up each meet which means the athletes push each other every day. Action starts today at noon.
Melcher-Dallas Cross Country And Volleyball In Action Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball and Cross Country Squads will have at it tonight as volleyball heads to Moravia while cross country will run at Central Decatur. For the running duo of Addison Wadle and Hailey Stegman, Coach Amy Stuart tells KNIA Sports they both support each other, while still working towards their goals.
Pella Volleyball Hosting Newton; Cross Country to Grinnell
A busy Tuesday awaits the fall sports athletes at Pella High School, as the Dutch volleyball team hosts its home conference opener and the ranked cross country teams make a short turnaround to competition in Grinnell. At Pella High School, the Dutch volleyball team is a week removed from action...
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Discussing George Washington Carver
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series next week, featuring the story of George Washington Carver and his time in Iowa. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Linda Griffith Smith will discuss Carver being born into slavery in Missouri, and eventually coming to Iowa in 1888 and spending time in Winterset, Indianola, and Ames, which played a pivotal role in his life and success. The event will be on Thursday, September 15th from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
RVTV Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Indianola residents will compete to see which school has the best fans of Iowa and Iowa State tomorrow afternoon, as RVTV is visiting Indianola as part of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game tradition. The event begins at 3pm on the downtown Indianola square, and will include food trucks, and games, Trainwreck will be playing a free concert on the courthouse lawn, and the KNIA Big Red Radio will be broadcasting the Jeromy Dingeman Concrete Football Friday Night Radio Preview Show beginning at 4:30pm, in addition to the Indianola vs Pella football game beginning at 7pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear team gear for the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Indians, or Storm. For more information, click below.
Melcher-Dallas Takes On Moulton-Udell At SW Warren Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad will play at home for the first time this season hosting Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren High School. The Saints have started the season 1-2 with two straight 3-0 sweeps. The Saints have utilized their size with four girls in double digit kills. Tonight’s match starts at 5:30. Melcher-Dallas is using Southeast Warren’s gym due to continued construction on the Melcher-Dallas facility.
