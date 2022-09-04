Read full article on original website
Storm Golf and Men’s Soccer in Action Tomorrow
The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s golf squads hit the links today, as well as the men’s soccer squad. Both golf squads are competing in the NIACC Invitational in Mason City throughout the day today, matching up with teams from around the state at 10:30am. The Storm...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Eagles Warrior Ryan Natelborg – September 7th, 2022
Before July 30th, Ryan Natelborg was coming into his junior season as one of Class 2A’s top distance runners after appearing at both the state cross country and track and field meets in 2021-22. But a devastating injury during a swimming accident in Wisconsin as turned the life of the Eagle upside down — but with renewed focus and support from his teammates, the long road to recovery has begun for Pella Christian’s Warrior.
Pella Individual XC Athletes Ranked; Next Race at Loaded Ballard Invitational
The Iowa Track Coaches Association has its latest individual rankings, and six Pella runners are still listed among Iowa’s best. In Class 3A for the #3 Boys, the following individuals are ranked:. #4 Chase Lauman. #5 Canaan Dunham. #9 Nathan Vander Waal. For the #5 Girls:. #13 Raegan Snieder.
Pella Volleyball Heading to Deep Southeast Polk Tournament Saturday
Some of central Iowa’s best volleyball teams await the Dutch at the upcoming Southeast Polk tournament Saturday. The field includes a mix of mainly Class 4A and 5A schools, a total of seven of whom are in the Iowa Girls High School Athletics Union rankings or have had recent state tournament berths and five are ranked in Class 5A.
Indianola Cross Country, Girls Swimming Competing Tonight
The Indianola boys and girls cross country teams make the road trip to Marshalltown today to compete, while the girls swimming squad travels to Perry. The cross country squads compete after top finishes over the weekend at Urbandale, with the girls winning their second straight meet and the boys featuring a young squad with freshman holding the top spots in the results over the first several meets of the season. Senior Logan Piper tells KNIA Sports as a team captain he wants to help the younger talent on the team not only grow as runners, but have the mentality of veterans. The girls start at 4:30pm, while the boys begin at 5pm.
Central drops delayed volleyball season debut
Finally getting on the court in competitive action after a delayed start to the season, the Central College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 21-25 to Augustana College (Ill.). After Central was forced to bow out of its home tournament on the opening weekend due to...
Pleasantville Volleyball Hosting Second Triangular of the Season Tonight
The Pleasantville volleyball team will welcome two schools to their gymnasium tonight, as they host their second triangular of the season but this time with Mount Ayr and Clarke. The Trojans are a little over a week removed from their last action, when they defeated ACGC to even their overall...
Knoxville Volleyball Committed To Holding Each Other Accountable
To have a good team, you have to have players who are coachable, and are willing to take constructive criticism along with praise. For the Knoxville Volleyball Squad this season it is a step farther as the players will do their own coaching. Junior player Brittany Bacorn tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it is about holding each other accountable and being willing to give and take criticism when needed.
Pella Christian Cross Country Runs at Iowa State, Volleyball Hosts Woodward-Granger
Both the Pella Christian cross country teams and the volleyball team will be in action on Thursday. Eagles Cross country heads to Ames to run in the Gilbert meet at Iowa State, while the volleyball squad stays on Eagle Lane to host Woodward-Granger. The Pella Christian cross country teams are...
Warrior cross country teams head to Marshalltown
The Norwalk boys and girls cross country teams will return to competition today for their third meet of the season at Marshalltown Community College. The Bobcat Invitational will feature a large field of teams and is slated to get underway at 4:30 p.m. The Norwalk boys slipped one notch to...
Twin Cedars Volleyball Plays Home Opener Against Moravia
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad will play at home for the first time tonight as the Sabers host Moravia. Twin Cedars is holding at 2-1 on the season after Tuesday’s loss to Seymour in three sets. Head Coach Randie Gist tells KNIA/KRLS Sports picking off the early conference matches will set her team up in a good spot for the later season Bluegrass Conference Tournament.
Storm Soccer Squads Sweep Knox in Non Conference Tilts
The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s soccer squads swept Knox in a pair of non-conference games Tuesday, the women 5-0 and the men 2-1. The Storm women came out firing, scoring three goals in the first half from Brissa Valadez, Jordyn Foelske, and Anna Scott, before Valdez added another in the second alongside Cassie Nash. The Storm are now 1-1-1 on the season, and play in the Comet Cup in Texas beginning Friday.
Knoxville Cross Country Runs At Grinnell; Volleyball Falls At Davis County
The Knoxville Cross Country Squads ran in their toughest meet of the season so far at Grinnell on Tuesday. The Panther boys came away with a 9th place finish led by Isaac Rankin, who placed 9th individually in a time of 17:08. The girls placed 8th with Natalie Collins leading the way with a 23rd place finish in 22:58. The Panthers have the rest of the week off before heading to Oskaloosa next Tuesday.
Indianola Boys Golf Earns Top Spot in Ottumwa, Volleyball Falls to DCG
The Indianola boys golf squad and Indians volleyball team were each in action Tuesday. The Indians boys golfers had a stellar day in Ottumwa, winning the meet with a team core of 297. The Indians had three of the top four golfers at the meet, as Jackson Overton was meet medalist with a 70, Preston Bily carded a 72, and Jackson Buchanan shot a 75, while the Indians got another top 10 finish with Graham Hilton as he shot a 79. The Indians next hit the links Monday at Ames.
Melcher-Dallas Takes On Moulton-Udell At SW Warren Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad will play at home for the first time this season hosting Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren High School. The Saints have started the season 1-2 with two straight 3-0 sweeps. The Saints have utilized their size with four girls in double digit kills. Tonight’s match starts at 5:30. Melcher-Dallas is using Southeast Warren’s gym due to continued construction on the Melcher-Dallas facility.
Pella Volleyball Hosting Newton; Cross Country to Grinnell
A busy Tuesday awaits the fall sports athletes at Pella High School, as the Dutch volleyball team hosts its home conference opener and the ranked cross country teams make a short turnaround to competition in Grinnell. At Pella High School, the Dutch volleyball team is a week removed from action...
Pella Christian Volleyball Hosts Grinnell Tonight
The Pella Christian volleyball team plays on their home court for the first time in the 2022 season tonight, as they welcome Grinnell to Eagle Lane. The Eagles have enjoyed a great deal of success against the Tigers in recent years. In the Varsity Bound Era, which dates back to 2007, Pella Christian has a 23-4 record against Grinnell in the all-time series. Additionally, the Eagles have won 12 out of the 13 matches between the two schools since 2015. Despite this recent success, Pella Christian head coach Tammi Wight says that the team will need to be ready for a scrappy Tigers squad.
Melcher-Dallas Cross Country And Volleyball In Action Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball and Cross Country Squads will have at it tonight as volleyball heads to Moravia while cross country will run at Central Decatur. For the running duo of Addison Wadle and Hailey Stegman, Coach Amy Stuart tells KNIA Sports they both support each other, while still working towards their goals.
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update – 9-5-2022
Making its second-ever trip to Michigan and first venture to Holland, the Central College women’s soccer team tied with Hope College (Mich.) 1-1 Monday afternoon. Central (1-1-1) secured the road draw against Hope (1-0-1), a program that has won seven Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles since 2003 and made five NCAA Division III playoff appearances since 2014.
Greenfield community fights to save Nodaway Valley football coach from being fired
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — Some people in Adair County are fighting to save a football coach's job. Nodaway Valley head coach Seth Comly has been placed on administrative leave. KCCI first learned about this when several communities reached out via e-mail. Those e-mails all focused on how shocked they were by this move and how they don't believe it was deserved. What they want is their coach back.
