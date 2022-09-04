A Lisbon man was charged with his first OWI Sunday night after allegedly calling attention to himself by doing “burnouts” in front of a DNR officer. The incident occurred around 7pm in front of Sutliff Bar and Grill on White Oak Avenue in Lisbon. The officer observed 57-year-old William Zangerle doing a “burnout” in his 2012 Dodge Challenger. He then reportedly stopped after about 20 feet and did another one. Zangerle was stopped and allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of ingested alcohol. He reportedly admitted to drinking. A PBT showed his blood-alcohol level to be .232 percent.

LISBON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO