KCJJ
Iowa City man who was knocked unconscious after crashing moped cited for OWI
An Iowa City man who was knocked unconscious after crashing his moped last fall has been arrested for OWI. Police say the incident occurred on September 14th just before 1:30 am in the area of North Riverside Drive. 38-year-old William Schilling of Palmer Circle allegedly lost control and crashed his moped, rendering him unconscious. There were reportedly no contributing factors to the crash due to the condition of the road, weather, or environment. Schilling’s passenger was allegedly intoxicated.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man who was shot by police officers formally charged
The Cedar Rapids man who was shot by police officers during a traffic stop earlier this summer has been formally charged after his release from a local hospital. Just before 4 am on July 30th, officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. 23-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson of Cedar Rapids reportedly brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and the two officers.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman allegedly provided false names to officers to prevent arrest on warrant
An Iowa City woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly providing false names to officers in order to cover up the fact that she was wanted on a warrant. 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court was asked to identify herself during a conversation with officers near the intersection of Benton Street and Riverside Drive Sunday just before 10:30pm. Jacobs allegedly provided two false names to the officers due to the fact that she has active warrants against her.
KCRG.com
More Information Released on Cedar Rapids Fatal Police Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Iowa D-C-I has released the identity of two Cedar Rapids police officers involved in a fatal shooting on August 30th. The D-C-I says Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle on the southwest side of the city. The two officers found 22-year-old William Rich and he showed a gun. The D-C-I says the officers fired and Rich was hit and died. The two officers are on paid leave while the investigation of the shooting continues.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police issue Operation Quickfind for autistic child
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 12-year-old autistic boy who was last seen earlier this week. According to a release, Justin Reed was last seen in the 5400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest at 11:40 am Tuesday. He was wearing a white tee, jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He’s 5’1” and weighs 116 pounds.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Marion woman
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a rural Marion woman. The woman was brought to the hospital in Hiawatha by private car around 10 pm on Wednesday night. She was not responsive and not breathing when she arrived and...
KCJJ
Resident of new Shelter House project arrested for allegedly fighting with police
A resident of a new Shelter House project has been arrested after allegedly fighting with police. Iowa City Police were called to the 501 Project on Southgate Avenue just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon for a fight where one person reportedly had a knife. Arriving officers found one of the residents, 37-year-old Darius Stewart, in the common area of the building. Police say Stewart admitted to punching another person because he was “pissed”. Stewart reportedly showed signs on intoxication and was “surrounded by empty alcohol containers”.
KCRG.com
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested on riot charge
An Iowa City woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from an unprovoked assault earlier this summer. 24-year-old Arturio Henderson of Western Road allegedly joined two other individuals on July 24th around 4:20 am to assault two males in front of the L&M Mighty Shop on Burlington Street. According to police, the two victims did not fight back or throw any punches. They were violently thrown to the ground and punched several times.
1 person killed after stepping into traffic on Iowa interstate
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a person was killed after stepping out of a vehicle and into the path of an oncoming semi on Interstate 80 in Scott County on Tuesday night. The crash happened near the 291 mile marker on I-80 around 9:00 p.m. According to an online crash report, […]
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol: Semi driven by Wellman man involved in fatal Quad Cities accident
The Iowa State Patrol says a Wellman man was behind the wheel of a semi that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Quad Cities. Troopers were called to westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 291 just after 9:00 Tuesday night for a semi that had struck a person. The victim had apparently walked onto the roadway while a passenger car was stopped on the shoulder. The victim, whose identity had not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCRG.com
KCJJ
Lisbon man charged with OWI after doing burnouts in view of police
A Lisbon man was charged with his first OWI Sunday night after allegedly calling attention to himself by doing “burnouts” in front of a DNR officer. The incident occurred around 7pm in front of Sutliff Bar and Grill on White Oak Avenue in Lisbon. The officer observed 57-year-old William Zangerle doing a “burnout” in his 2012 Dodge Challenger. He then reportedly stopped after about 20 feet and did another one. Zangerle was stopped and allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of ingested alcohol. He reportedly admitted to drinking. A PBT showed his blood-alcohol level to be .232 percent.
KCJJ
North Liberty woman arrested after refusing to provide name of juvenile son involved in fight
A North Liberty woman was arrested after allegedly refusing to provide her son’s name to officers who were investigating a fight between him and another juvenile. Police were investigating the incident the evening of August 29th in the area of Shady Glen Court in Iowa City. 28-year-old Shawana Coleman of Nichols Lane was reportedly being uncooperative with officers, refusing to give her son’s name or a description of what happened despite being asked multiple times.
kciiradio.com
KCJJ
Jail inmate charged after altercation with staff
A Johnson County Jail inmate was charged after an altercation with staff Wednesday night. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Joseph Short of West State Street in Iowa City became agitated over his medication distribution time. He allegedly began making threats towards the staff and was removed from his cell block.
ourquadcities.com
Officers find 4 casings at Monday night gunfire scene
UPDATE: Police were dispatched after several calls about gunfire Monday night in the area of 38th Street and 16th Avenue in Rock Island. Callers reported hearing anywhere from five to 10 shots, a news release says. One caller reported two cars possibly chasing each other. The vehicles were described as white and gray passenger cars. Police found shell casings on 16th Avenue, from 37th to 38th Streets.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of assault while intoxicated
An Iowa City woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly claiming that the man in her residence had assaulted her, but it turned out that she was the one who committed the assault. According to police, Sarah McNee of East Court Street, who turns 49 today, called 911 Sunday afternoon...
ourquadcities.com
Detectives: Suspect had meth, mushrooms, marijuana
A 43-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Scott County Detectives say he had methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. Aaron Beauchamp faces four charges of controlled-substance violation and four charges of failure to affix drug stamps, court records say. On Friday, detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office conducted...
