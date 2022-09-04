Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-13 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday, September 18. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 07/08/1916. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 08:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING High tide has passed. Additional flooding is possible over the next couple days.
Heat Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:54:00 Expires: 2022-09-08 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Excessive heat with heat indices of 102-109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Some lower elevations of northern and eastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Between 10 AM and 4 PM AST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure. Heat stroke possible.
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 05:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-09 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...From Black Rapids north. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects could blow away. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected this afternoon through tonight. Winds will decrease Friday afternoon.
