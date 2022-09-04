ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

tigerdroppings.com

This Was Nick Saban's Take On 'Horns Down' Prior To Texas Game

At his Wednesday's press conference ahead of the Alabama's game vs. Texas this weekend, Nick Saban was asked if he addressed his team about not flashing the "Horns Down" gesture to avoid 15-yard taunting penalties... quote:. “What’s that?" a confused Saban asked. "I have not addressed it with the team,...
WSFA

No. 1 Alabama to take on Texas Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas (WSFA) - Coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Texas Longhorns for their second game of the 2022 football season. The Longhorns will host the Crimson Tide for the first time in 100 years. The Tide opened the season on Sept....
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia draws region foe Bullock County for homecoming

Alumni will be back in town this week as Andalusia (3-0, 1-0 4A Region 2) goes for its fourth straight win in a homecoming matchup with Bullock County (2-1, 0-1) Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The two schools square off for the eighth time on the gridiron. The Bulldogs...
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year

Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
WSFA

Exclusive: Inside one of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K classrooms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state allocates millions to its First-Class Pre-K Program through the Department of Early Childhood Education. Recognized by many groups as one of the best programs in the country, it currently costs $174 million to operate. WSFA 12 News was given an exclusive look inside one...
unionspringsherald.com

Illegal street racing seriously injures one

An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
montgomeryindependent.com

Country Star Stopping In Prattville Prior To Opry Appearance

Singer, songwriter and Alabama native Adam Hood is bringing his act to Prattville on Thursday September 8th. Hood will return to Carl's Country in Prattville as he prepares to perform at the historic Grand Ole Opry in October. The Prattville performance is part of a tour in which Hood is promoting the upcoming release of his fifth studio album Bad Days Better.
AL.com

Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring

A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
WSFA

A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
utv44.com

Spire warns of scammers targeting customers in several areas of Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Spire is raising community awareness of recent scam attempts targeting customers in the Mobile, Prattville and Prichard, Alabama areas. In this scam, customers are contacted by someone posing as a Spire representative and are told if they purchase pre-paid gift cards and divulge the information on the cards, they will receive 50% off their gas bill.
WSFA

Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
tallasseetribune.com

Police searching for missing Tallassee woman

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Amanda Danielle Minor. Minor is a 39 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on September 5, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee.
lowndessignal.com

Letohatchee native helps with World’s Largest Peanut Boil

Set to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, the 52nd Annual Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club’s World’s Largest Peanut Boil concluded with an early sellout around 4 p.m. Sunday. In total, 34 tons of peanuts were sold, with most of the nuts being boiled. Customers who prefer their peanuts parched also left the event satisfied.
