WMDT.com
Delaware Primary: District 4 spotlight
DELAWARE- Primaries in Delaware are less than a week away on September 20th, as candidates look to reach as many voters as possible and introduce themselves to voters. In Delaware’s 4th Legislative District, covering Warwick, Harmon, Trinity, and Long Neck republicans Jeff Hilovsky and Bradley Layfield are facing off for the chance to face against Democrat Keegan Worley and Independent Amy Fresh in the general election this November.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
delawaretoday.com
Ryan Carty Hopes to Take UD Football From Good to Great
Photo Courtesy of University of Delaware Athletics. Ryan Carty, the new University of Delaware football coach, has an impressive track record including national titles as both a coach and a player. Like most football coaches, Ryan Carty has a collection of slogans and phrases designed to inspire his players. And...
Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Former Grand Funk frontman Farner to headline Delaware Vet Fest
Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad, will be performing at Vet Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Town of Whitehall, 801 Mapleton Avenue, outside Middletown. Local band Club Phred will back up Farner. According to event organizer Brian DiSabatino, CEO of EDiS...
delawarepublic.org
Department of Elections excited with early voting results
Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
Dover, September 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Dover. The Caravel Academy soccer team will have a game with Polytech High School on September 07, 2022, 12:30:00. The Caravel Academy soccer team will have a game with Polytech High School on September 07, 2022, 12:30:00.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in September
NEWARK, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Tuesday announced the dates for its September drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
dsp.delaware.gov
DSP SOAR Unit Announces New Hours of Operation
Effective September 12, 2022, the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) will no longer be performing registrations and verifications for sex offenders on Mondays at Delaware State Police Troop 2. These services will now occur Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at that location. They will remain closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. New Castle County residents who must comply with requirements can still complete their registration and verifications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI) in Kent County. Sussex County residents can utilize the SBI office in Georgetown Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). No appointment is necessary for registration or verification at any location.
WMDT.com
Kent County Levy Court Commissioner, educator Eric Buckson running for Senate District 16
KENT COUNTY, Del. – Kent County Levy Court Commissioner and longtime educator, Eric Buckson is running for Delaware’s 16th Senatorial District. “As a person who’s grown up in this area, a person who’s shown himself as a 30-year educator in a county school, someone whose a Levy court commissioner, I’m gonna bank on that history of effort, not just in the General Assembly, but I’m talking about being a Senator 365, someone who shows up,” Buckson told 47 ABC’s Rob Petree.
PhillyBite
The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
WMDT.com
Cambridge PD officer promoted to Captain
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department recently announced the promotion of one of its own. Shane Hinson was promoted to Captain, and the police department is wishing him the best of luck. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Bay Weekly
The Return of the Otters
Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
chestertownspy.org
3rd Annual Chestertown Car Show October 1
Chestertown is known for its history, art scene, and entertainment, and now thanks to Jon and Barbara Slocum, it’s gaining attention for its collection of amazing cars! Jon and Barbara partnered with Main Street Chestertown and started Cars on High in downtown Chestertown several years ago to provide car lovers and enthusiasts one night a month to showcase their vehicles and talk “cars”. This event, held the third Thursday of each month (April-October), brings dozens of cars to the 300 block of High Street where passersby can view the cars, ask questions, and marvel at feats of automotive prowess.
delawarepublic.org
Bayhealth Hospital debuts new simulator as part of graduate program expansion
Bayhealth Hospital debuted its new simulation center on its Dover campus on Tuesday: the latest step in the hospital's efforts to build a graduate medical education program and attract primary care professionals to underserved Kent and Sussex Counties. The simulator is the product of a partnership with the Philadelphia College...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Newark Man Struck And Killed Saturday Evening
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on September 3, 2022, in the Newark area as William King, 40, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the...
Wilmington shooting leaves 2 men critical, woman injured
Police responded to the scene for the reports of gunfire and found three shooting victims.
How much is Keller Hopkins willing to pay?
Keller Hopkins, candidate for Sussex County Council, has personally loaned his campaign $163,000, even though the job he’s after pays just $35,252 per year. That means if he wins, he’ll have to serve on County Council for four and a half years to make enough money to pay himself back. If he loses — well, you do the math. The ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Design work continues for proposed Wilmington I-95 cap
Public input continues to be heard as officials try to decide what should go on top of a proposed cap of I-95 through the heart of Wilmington. The Wilmington Area Planning Council (Wilmapco), DELDOT, and other engineers and architects held the third in a series of workshops, with this one focused on the features of parks that would make up the bulk of the proposed new 12 acres of space from 6th Street to Delaware Avenue.
