CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in solving a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 7-year-old girl over Labor Day weekend. Captain Steven Palmer with the department's specialized enforcement division said they found the young girl dead on Sept. 4. They believe the child was hit between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. off Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Palmer described it as a busy area.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO