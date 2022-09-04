Read full article on original website
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 12-year-old from Decatur. Kuran Quawiy was last seen near Williamsburg Way on Wednesday. They add that he was wearing a white tank top and basketball shorts. He was also seen riding an orange bike. Anyone who...
'We desperately need the public's help' | No leads in who killed 7-year-old in hit-and-run, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in solving a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 7-year-old girl over Labor Day weekend. Captain Steven Palmer with the department's specialized enforcement division said they found the young girl dead on Sept. 4. They believe the child was hit between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. off Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Palmer described it as a busy area.
Security guard shot confronting suspects breaking into cars, police say
ATLANTA — An Atlanta security guard is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning. This all happened at an address on Boulevard northeast, police say, which appears to be the address of the Station 464 Apartment Homes. Police add that the security guard was confronting suspects breaking into cars....
Witnesses say they can identify driver who struck a Clayton County girl in hit-and-run; parents ask 'why no arrest?'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of an 8-year-old victim of a hit-and-run collision say witnesses can identify the driver who collided into her, but three weeks later the parents say they can’t find out from police if investigators are close to making an arrest. On Aug. 18,...
Family of man killed after police pursuit says they’re devastated and it didn’t need to happen
ATLANTA — The family of a man killed in a car crash Friday morning said it never should have happened, and they said a police chase is partly to blame. Jonathan Denham, 41, was killed at the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Delano Road in South Fulton early Friday morning, when another car crashed into his driver’s side.
State, local agencies searching for Covington woman last seen at Hapeville bar
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the GBI and Georgia State Patrol in the search for a Covington woman last seen leaving a bar in Saturday’s early morning hours.
Suspects involved in shootout in metro Atlanta parking lot caught on camera, police investigating
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are hoping someone can identify the suspects who were caught on camera in a shooting in a metro Atlanta parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said on Aug. 7 the suspects were involved in a shooting in...
14-year-old boy shot to death in Clarkston; 2nd teen charged
A 14-year-old boy died after being shot in the head at a DeKalb County apartment complex by another teenager he knew, Cl...
Atlanta Police looking for prowler suspect seen near Westside Park; $5K reward available
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Tuesday they were searching for a suspected prowler who caused damage at a home near the Westside Park in August. According to APD, the suspect was seen on a doorbell camera at a home on Waysome Way NW on Aug. 7. The department said...
7-year-old hit, killed on busy Clayton County highway raises concerns among parents in the area
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Investigators are desperately looking for leads regarding the deadly hit-and-run of a 7-year-old girl. It happened early Sunday morning on Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Investigators believe the child was struck sometime between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Family of Gwinnett man found stabbed to death in front yard wants accountability, justice
SUWANEE, Ga. — Matthew Jones' sister describes him as a man who lived a simple life. Jones, 44, worked at a grocery store in Suwanee, enjoyed game nights with family, singing, reading scripture, golfing, cheering on the Atlanta Braves and Florida Gators, and hiking in the mountains. "Just a...
14-year-old DeKalb middle schooler shot in the head, teen charged with his death
CLARKSTON, GA. — A DeKalb County teenager is dead and another is charged with his death. Clarkston police say they were called to the Parc 1000 Apartments on Montreal Road on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the...
1 shot, 1 injured at Atlanta bus station, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot early Wednesday morning at the Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police say one person was shot in the groin area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Another man at the scene was pistol-whipped. Officers detained that man after finding a large quantity of drugs on him.
7-Year-Old Killed In A Hit-And-Run In Jonesboro (Clayton County, GA)
Clayton County Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 7-year-old. The crash happened at Tara Blvd N/B at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
1 shot in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood, APD says
ATLANTA — One person was shot along Arlington Avenue southwest Wednesday night, according to Atlanta Police. The shooting occurred at the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue southwest, APD said. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn was on the scene near the location on Tucker Avenue at Lee Street in Atlanta's Oakland City...
All lanes of I-285 back open after reports of 'jumper' at Spaghetti Junction, police say
ATLANTA — All northbound lanes of I-285 are back open after a "jumper" was reported from I-85, according to DeKalb County Police. Sadly, police said the individual is now deceased. They offered no further information. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if possible. This is a developing...
Street racers hold up traffic at intersection in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 50 cars held up traffic overnight in Clayton County. An 11Alive producer came across the drivers blocking Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. People could be seen standing in the street as they watched cars doing donuts. Once the group heard sirens,...
Woman arrested after attempted contraband drop at DeKalb Jail, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday after authorities said she was trying to deliver drugs to inmates inside. The 34-year-old was initially questioned by a sheriff's deputy who was patrolling the jail after he noticed the woman had driven past the "Authorized Vehicles Only" sign and had parked in a reserved spot for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, a statement from the DeKalb Sheriff said.
Woodstock student facing charges after being accused of bringing loaded gun to school, Cherokee County School District leaders say
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Woodstock High School student is facing criminal charges after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to a football game, according to Cherokee County School District leaders. Cherokee County School District sent a letter to parents explaining Friday's incident. Three Woodstock High School students and...
