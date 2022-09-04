Read full article on original website
Related
Will the summer drought affect NJ Christmas tree supplies?
While the summer drought in New Jersey has affected many lawns, flowers, gardens, and even crops, let’s look further down the line. Will it affect New Jersey’s supply of Christmas trees?. In North Jersey, the summer drought has not yet affected Christmas tree supplies, said Donna Allison Cole,...
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is New Jersey’s Absolutely Can’t-Miss Restaurant For 2022
A lot of New Jersey residents may not get to all their favorite restaurants or try new ones in the summer months because of all the tourist activity the Garden State gets. Now that the summer tourist season is over, you may be venturing out to try some restaurants that you have heard about but haven't gotten to just yet.
Where to Donate Gently Worn Gowns and Dresses in Atlantic County NJ
The new school year has begun! It'll go fast, though, and by next spring, teens will be gearing up for semi-formals and prom. If you've got gently worn dresses or gowns, you can donate them to Project Prom 2023!. Project Prom is a local non-profit organization that helps South Jersey...
Cruel Summer: Temps Topped 90 degrees in NJ Prisons Without AC
TRENTON – Roughly 3,500 inmates and 3,000 correctional police officers live or work in New Jersey prison housing units without air conditioning, where temperatures at times topped 90 degrees this summer, according to the Department of Corrections ombudsman. In a report published Tuesday, the ombudsman said there are heat...
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Passionate NJ Wawa Fans Offer 15 Ways to Make Their Stores Better
Ah, Wawa. Yes, if you're from New Jersey, you gotta have one. I mean, what would the Garden State be without Wawa?. You can grab a hoagie if you need something to eat at 2 AM. Coffee at sunrise? They got you covered. And that's not to mention any number of snacks, salads, and drinks.
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
‘Night Forms’ returning to Hamilton, NJ’s Grounds for Sculpture
HAMILTON (Mercer) — Building on founder Seward Johnson's challenge to boost winter and cold-weather visitorship in a park primarily known for its outdoor sights, Grounds for Sculpture will launch the second season of its "Night Forms" installation on Nov. 25. A partnership with Klip Collective, the upcoming season will...
The Ten Commandments of car horn honking in NJ
Some people in New Jersey are horn happy, you know the type. The ones who drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the horn, just in case they feel the need to honk at someone or something. Whether it’s to prevent danger or just to vent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Unbelievable Choice For New Jersey’s Strangest Animal Has Been Revealed
It turns out that with all the strange things we encounter here in New Jersey, our animal world doesn't disappoint in its level of strangeness. Although I have to admit when I compare the strangest New Jersey animal to the weirdest animal in other states, the choice for the Garden State is pretty disappointing.
Prosecutor: Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged For Murdering His Father
Authorities say a man from Lacey Township has been charged in connection with the death of his father. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 36-year-old Justin Donaldson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder. According to officials, the scene unfolded around 4:30 when officers from the Lacey Township Police...
Fans of Wildwood NJ Tramcar Can Ride a Little Longer This Season
Plan on spending some time in Wildwood after Labor Day Weekend? Good news! The Tramcar will be running throughout the month of September. Love (or loathe, lol) the sound of "watch the Tramcar please?" The Wildwood Tramcar has decided to extend its season to help visitors get up and down the boardwalk.
DEP: Fox at NJ park found rabid not the one reported near people
BERKELEY — State wildlife officials said that a dead fox that tested positive for rabies after being found in Double Trouble State Park was not believed to be the same animal that had an "encounter" with visitors on Monday. The park remained closed until further notice as of Thursday...
New Jersey Has An Absolutely Delicious Grilled Cheese Champion
Yes, it's the time of year here in New Jersey to start thinking about the warm comfort food that makes us feel so much better. Headlining that list of food is the mighty grilled cheese sandwich. Grilled cheese may be the ultimate comfort food, and now that September is here,...
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
UPDATE New Jersey Traffic Light Hack Will Give You Back 171 Days Of Your Life!
UPDATE: The average driver spends 58.6 hours a year waiting at red traffic lights. Over the average lifespan of 70 years, that is a total of 4,102 hours or 171 days. I have a traffic hack that will give you that time back. You’re welcome. If you did not...
A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures
Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0