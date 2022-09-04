ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Callisto Protocol CEO apologizes for "coming across like" he supports crunch culture

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gf7AJ_0hhjeUc400

The CEO of The Callisto Protocol studio Striking Distance has apologized after tweeting a statement that seemed to promote unhealthy "crunch" culture.

Glen Schofield – who also headed up Sledgehammer Games before establishing Striking Distance under PUBG-parent company Krafton – had tweeted yesterday that gaming was "hard work" but "you do it 'cause you love it", and then talked about six-seven day working weeks, working 12-15 hours a day, and working through lunch and dinner.

"I only talk about the game during an event," Schofield wrote in the now deleted tweet. "We [are] working six-seven days a week, nobody's forcing us. Exhausted, tired, covid, but we're working," he continues. "Bugs, glitches, perf fixes. One last pass through audio. 12-15 hour days. This is gaming. Hard work. Lunch, dinner working. You do it cause ya luv it."

See more

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schrierer called out what he called "crunch culture defined" and challenged Schofield on his statement.

"This, from a studio head, is crunch culture defined," Schrierer said. "Of course nobody is 'forced' to work insane hours. But imagine the reduced bonuses and lack of promotion opportunities if you don’t? 'You do it because you love it'. Weaponized passion. This is why people burn out of gaming.

"Such a weird coincidence how the guy bragging about how his team works 6-7 days a week for 12-15 hours a day because they love it also happens to be the guy who controls all their salaries, titles, and current employment status," he said later in the thread.

A few hours after deleting the tweet, Schofield apologized.

See more

"Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about the people I work with," he tweeted. "Earlier I tweeted how proud I was of the effort and hours the team was putting in. That was wrong. We value passion and creativity, not long hours.

"I’m sorry to the team for coming across like this."

The Callisto Protocol is coming to PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and PC on December 2, 2022.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

The Walking Dead: Last Mile might just be a glimpse into the future of gaming

The creators of The Walking Dead: Last Mile on how 'Massive Interactive Live Events' are putting player choices front and center. Is The Walking Dead: Last Mile the future of video games? During my 30-minute sit down at Gamescom 2022 with the game's architects, Skybound Entertainment and Genvid Technologies, I asked myself this question more than once. As a Facebook Gaming exclusive (opens in new tab), the Alaska-set episodic interactive narrative game is part-Telltale, part-visual novel, part-Farmville, and part-live studio TV show; wherein important decisions that have major in-game consequences are put to a community vote every week over the course of four months.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Callisto#Xbox One#Video Game#Striking Distance#Sledgehammer Games#Pubg#Opportunit
GamesRadar

PowerWash Sim opens suggestions for new levels and some of them are wild

PowerWash Simulator has hit three million players, and has opened the floodgates for player-suggested levels. Just yesterday on September 6, the official PowerWash Simulator Twitter account revealed that the pleasant cleaning sim had surpassed over three million players worldwide across all platforms. That's quite the number of cleaners going about their business, no doubt helped by the game being launched through Xbox Game Pass in July.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
GamesRadar

Crime of the century: how Creative Assembly got the gang together for the ultimate pop-culture heist in E376’s cover game, Hyenas

Before Hyenas was announced, the news that the developer behind Alien: Isolation was making a sci-fi shooter set certain expectations. When it was eventually revealed, it felt like the Creative Assembly purposely set out to make the polar opposite of whatever most of us were imagining. In E376’s expansive cover feature, we spend time with game and developer to find out exactly what makes this multiplayer heist-’em-up tick.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is getting its own Switch OLED model

Alongside today’s new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, Nintendo has announced a special edition Nintendo Switch OLED console. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet edition Nintendo Switch OLED will be available to purchase a week or so ahead of the games themselves on November 4, 2022. This version of the console is quite frankly stunning and sports many subtle, and some not so subtle, nods to the upcoming game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion is being worked on by half of CD Projekt devs

Roughly half of CD Projekt Red's developers are working on Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion. As revealed yesterday on September 7 by CD Projekt in their 2022 first half financial results presentation (opens in new tab), a significant number of developers are working on Cyberpunk 2077's new expansion. On slide six, several gauges are used to show teams engaged in ongoing projects, and as of July 31, 2022, the gauge is dominated by devs working on Phantom Liberty.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Pokemon Go Psychic Cup best pokemon and moves to use

The Psychic Cup format is here and trainers should use these Pokemon in battle. Pokemon Go’s Psychic Cup format in the GO Battle League has begun, and lets trainers duke it out with their favorite mind-reading Pokemon during the Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 event. There's also a Pokemon Go Mega Alakazam to catch when you're not testing your battle skills.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Diablo 2: Resurrected season 2 was delayed because Blizzard "didn't plan very well"

Diablo 2: Resurrected season 2 is taking a good deal longer to arrive than initially planned, and Blizzard says it's largely due to poor timing on its part. In an update (opens in new tab) on the Blizzard forums, community manager PezRadar (not to be confused with GamesRadar's totally real but tragically short-lived candy dispenser review vertical) explained that the introduction of Terror Zones in the Public Test Realm (PTR) caused season 1 to last longer than expected.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

How to earn Star Coins fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Knowing how to earn Star Coins fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley is key to making progress, as you'll need to spend them on everything from essential upgrades and useful items, to that fancy new outfit you just have to have. It's clear that Scrooge McDuck has had an influence on the economy of this world, as pretty much every expansion or improvement you make in the Village has a price tag attached to it, so don't expect to get anywhere for free.
HOBBIES
GamesRadar

After a Final Fantasy 14 voice actor passed away, his friend spent 194 hours in the MMO just to hear his voice again

After British actor Stephen Critchlow passed away last year, one of his friends took a 194-hour journey through Final Fantasy 14 just to hear his voice again. That friend would be Robert Harper, a fellow actor who first met Critchlow in the mid-90s. "We both got a contract to be part of the BBC's Radio Drama company for a year," Harper tells GamesRadar+, sharing that the pair would go on to record a "huge amount of radio together" over that time.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be a viable alternative to The Last of Us

A Plague Tale: Requiem makes one hell of a first impression. We're yet to really see the true potential of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it's difficult to know what chaos the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought on development pipelines – beyond the countless video game delays we've seen in the past two years. That's why it's worth paying attention when something new is able to stop you dead in your tracks. A Plague Tale: Requiem looks stunning. From its sprawling wildflower meadows to its densely populated forests to its intricately detailed ruins – developer Asobo Studio is set to once again deliver a world that you'll be excited to spend time exploring. If you can stomach the sight of the rats, that is.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

29K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy