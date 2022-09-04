ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced

A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
LAUREL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
College Park, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV

(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Three Men At Large After Carjacking BMW In Bowie, Police Say

Three suspects are at large after carjacking a man and stealing his BMW in Maryland on Labor Day, police said. Officers from the Bowie Police Department in Prince George's County responded to the 6200 block of Grenfell Loop at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, where there was a report of an armed carjacking.
BOWIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Bus#Police#Bus Stop#Paint Branch Drive
mocoshow.com

23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).

Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing 17-Year-Old

Per MCPD For Immediate Release Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Jamillah Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, leaving...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Four Students Charged in Connection with Altercations at High School Football Game

Several teens are facing charges in Charles County after multiple fights broke out at a high school football game, the sheriff's office announced. It took officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office pepper spray to disperse a crowd at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, when multiple fights were started at a North Point High School football game in Waldorf.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Attempted salon robbery was thwarted by suspect spotting a camera

VIENNA, VA - Vienna Police are searching for a man who broke into the Alya Salon & Spa at 1:30 this morning but was stopped by seeing a security camera recording his entry. While the man didn't make his way in to allegedly steal anything further, he did cause $3,000 in damage to the door according to salon owner Charles Orth.
VIENNA, VA
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Fires Gun Into Air After Children Get Into Physical Fight

A Silver Spring man who fired his gun into the air during a heated argument following a physical fight between children has been arrested, authorities say. Lewis Stokes, 41, reportedly shot his gun into the air after the family of one of the children in the fight approached his home in the 12600 block of Farnell Drive to speak with him around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Montgomery County Police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy