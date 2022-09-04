A Silver Spring man who fired his gun into the air during a heated argument following a physical fight between children has been arrested, authorities say. Lewis Stokes, 41, reportedly shot his gun into the air after the family of one of the children in the fight approached his home in the 12600 block of Farnell Drive to speak with him around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Montgomery County Police.

