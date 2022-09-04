Read full article on original website
Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced
A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
WTOP
Police: Driver, passengers in custody after car chase in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a car chase ensued after a routine patrol approached an illegally parked car in District Heights. One officer was injured in the incident. Police told WTOP that around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers were approaching an illegally parked car on the 3300...
WTOP
Police release video of Woodbridge drug-operation shooting that killed 1
Police in Prince William County, Virginia, on Wednesday released security video of the incident in which police shot two men in Woodbridge, killing one of them. The police said that the incident began when three men tried to rob a detective during an undercover drug purchase. The Prince William police...
fox5dc.com
Woman pushed out of car in Arlington after requesting rideshare; Suspect arrested
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested in connection with pushing a woman out of a car after she requested a rideshare service, Arlington County Police say. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, MD is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Grand Larceny and Hit...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
blavity.com
Family Awarded $275K After Cops Handcuff And Berate 5-Year-Old Boy For Nearly An Hour
After over two-and-a-half years, a family in Silver Spring, Maryland, has been awarded a $275,000 settlement and two Montgomery County police officers have been suspended without pay as a result of an incident involving a 5-year-old boy who fled his elementary school, The Washington Post reports. In 2021, body cam...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested for firing gun during neighborhood dispute
A Maryland man is facing charges after he fired a gun into the air during an argument with a neighbor. Montgomery County police arrested Lewis Stokes, 41, of Silver Spring, on a charge of reckless endangerment. Police said that on Aug. 31, a neighbor, accompanied by her friends and family,...
Three Men At Large After Carjacking BMW In Bowie, Police Say
Three suspects are at large after carjacking a man and stealing his BMW in Maryland on Labor Day, police said. Officers from the Bowie Police Department in Prince George's County responded to the 6200 block of Grenfell Loop at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, where there was a report of an armed carjacking.
Man arrested after nearly 10 hour standoff with police in Washington, D.C.
A man involved in barricade situation in Northwest D.C. has finally been captured after a nearly 10 hour standoff.
mocoshow.com
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD For Immediate Release Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Jamillah Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, leaving...
NBC Washington
Men Robbed Undercover Officer Before Fatal Woodbridge Police Shooting: Police
Prince William County police released new information Wednesday on what preceded the shooting involving police in a neighborhood of Woodbridge, Virginia, that left a 19-year-old man dead and another man injured. Police say three men met an undercover detective to buy “a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills” and an...
MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
Four Students Charged in Connection with Altercations at High School Football Game
Several teens are facing charges in Charles County after multiple fights broke out at a high school football game, the sheriff's office announced. It took officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office pepper spray to disperse a crowd at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, when multiple fights were started at a North Point High School football game in Waldorf.
Prince William Police looking for robbery suspects
According to police, the three suspects tried to leave with the items but were confronted by an employee at the front door. One of the suspects then allegedly sprayed the employee with pepper spray before the three left the area in a red Honda Accord with Maryland tags "2EK4356."
fox5dc.com
Attempted salon robbery was thwarted by suspect spotting a camera
VIENNA, VA - Vienna Police are searching for a man who broke into the Alya Salon & Spa at 1:30 this morning but was stopped by seeing a security camera recording his entry. While the man didn't make his way in to allegedly steal anything further, he did cause $3,000 in damage to the door according to salon owner Charles Orth.
Maryland Man Fires Gun Into Air After Children Get Into Physical Fight
A Silver Spring man who fired his gun into the air during a heated argument following a physical fight between children has been arrested, authorities say. Lewis Stokes, 41, reportedly shot his gun into the air after the family of one of the children in the fight approached his home in the 12600 block of Farnell Drive to speak with him around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Montgomery County Police.
D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a stabbing that...
Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
