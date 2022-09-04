ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Southwest didn't tell the family of an unaccompanied 8-year-old that her flight was diverted

By Sam Tabahriti
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJ4M4_0hhjdxyo00

  • Southwest diverted a flight with an unaccompanied eight-year-old but didn't tell her family.
  • Ara Zoser said her niece was "scared and hungry" when she finally managed to get her on the phone.
  • The airline offered a $150 voucher but Zoser said it didn't take responsibility for the diversion.

Southwest diverted a flight that had an unaccompanied minor aged eight on board – but failed to let her family know.

On August 22, Ara Zoser's niece boarded a direct flight from Hartsfield-Jackson, Atlanta bound for LaGuardia, New York. The flight was due to land at 5:40 p.m.

An hour after that time, her mother Regine called Zoser in a panic after the flight had been diverted to Baltimore-Washington airport in Maryland.

She told Insider that Regine received no notice of this flight change and another family member had been waiting for the child's arrival at the airport. "Regine could not get in contact with Southwest, as they were receiving an unusually high call volume causing long than normal wait times."

"I then called Southwest as well as tweeting them while I was on hold. There was still no word of my niece's status of wellbeing nor any reason why the flight was diverted," Zoser said.

Zoser waited and after about an hour, she was able to get in touch with a "very helpful customer service representative." Zoser waited on the line until the child came on the phone.

"My niece was scared and hungry, in an unfamiliar place with no reasoning. She is only eight years old," Zoser said.

There were four other unaccompanied minors on the flight along with her. They were given food vouchers at some point, but Zoser said her niece did not reach LaGuardia until well after midnight.

Southwest offered a $150 flight voucher to Zoser's sister, but "refused to take responsibility for not contacting Regine about the whereabouts of her only child and not be forthcoming with information as her mother had to venture through many loopholes to finally speak to her daughter," she said.

Southwest did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 24

Robbie Breed
4d ago

When I was 8 I missed my connecting flight from Atlanta to Panama city. They contacted my mom and a ground stewardess took me home with her and I was on the next flight in the morning. This was in the 60s so much different customer service. So sad that this happened. I can't even imagine how scared she was.

Reply(2)
15
duckduck
3d ago

How frightening for a child! All of the un-accompanied minors should have been in the care of a flight attendant & taken to get food, not given a voucher. What 8 year old would know how to use that?

Reply(1)
11
thankfully NONE of the ABOVE
3d ago

You need to know and accept that there will always be the risk of changes to one's itenerary ESPECIALLY if you are giving another the responsibility of watching over your child. You can only hope & pray that whomever your child will be with will use good sound judgement. If you have any doubt or are uncomfortable with allowing someone else to make what could very well be a life-changing decision, then either go with the child yourself, hire someone you trust OR don't go at all.!!! The world is not the same world that it was when the "unaccompanied minors" provisions were adopted for minors traveling without any adult supervision. Somehow we just took it for granted that the airlines would do the right thing and child would be in good hands from start to finish. THAT IS NOT THE CASE in today's world, folks. Getting your child back after such a trip would be considered a success in today's world. It is a very very sad situation

Reply
10
