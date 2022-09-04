Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Trainwreck plays Eastern Carolina venues for 17 years
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know you are looking ahead to the weekend and locking down your plans this Friday. To help you with that, ENC at Three is introducing a new segment called Sounds of the Shore, featuring the music of the East and the people that make it!
WITN
Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season. Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back. The Pirates...
WITN
UPDATE: Tar River Rescue was a success
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Over 800 pounds of trash was collected along the Tar River. Forty volunteers worked Saturday morning along the river between Bethlehem Raod and Peachtree Street. The clean-up was part of the Tar River Rescue event, but couldn’t have happened without the volunteers, sponsors, or Rocky...
WITN
Tar River Rescue Rescue cleanup event being held Saturday
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -An event Saturday will give people an opportunity to help clean up the Tar River. Saturday, September 10th from 8 am until 12 pm the Tar River Rescue event will be taking place at Sunset Park, 1550 River Drive in Rocky Mount. Sound Rivers is sponsoring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Craven County holds ceremony at 9/11 memorial site
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County joined together Sunday to honor the lives lost and remember those who are still affected by the events of September 11th, 2001. It’s been 21 years since the twin towers fell to the ground in New York City. At exactly 8:46 in the morning on that dark day, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone aboard and hundreds inside.
WITN
ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 4 - part two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Ayden Collard Festival returns
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many gathered from across Pitt County to attend this year’s Collard Festival in downtown Ayden. This two-day event was established in 1975, and it has been taking place for the last 40 years. For Wayne Grimes, attending the Collard Festival is an event he looks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day Sunday
EASTERN N.C. (WITN) - Several organizations across the east will host memorials Sunday for the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. If you know of other events you can email them to desk@witn.com and we will include them below. Wayne County:. Wayne Community College will host its annual 9/11 tribute...
WITN
Cyclists raise more than 1.1 million for MS research
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of cyclists braved the rain to participate in New Bern Bike MS Ride. Nearly 1.2 million dollars has been raised by the 13-hundred cyclists who signed up for the event. The proceeds from the race go towards research and helping those with multiple sclerosis (MS).
WITN
ECU activates heat management plan for Saturday’s football game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU says with the heat index expected to be above 85 for East Carolina’s home football game against Old Dominion at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, the university has activated its heat management operating plan. The plan calls for an increase in EMS equipment and personnel at...
WITN
New Bern 5K run to bring awareness to dangers of driving under the influence
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bold like Britt 5K is to help bring awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving in Craven and Carteret counties following Brittany Cass’ car accident involving a drunk driver. Brittany Cass was traveling home from a church meeting on Hwy 70 and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Missing Washington teen found safe
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found safe as of 3:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Washington Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Makhiya Boyd, 17 years old, was last heard from on Saturday, September 10th, at around 9:00 P.M. She was...
WITN
Chamber Connection: What’s new in Washington?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - We all try our hardest to stay with every new update in the communities around us, but it’s a daunting task. That’s why ENC at Three is bringing the experts on your towns to your TVs with a segment called Chamber Connection. This week,...
WITN
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WITN
ECU Alumni Association is ready to walk the plank
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU hosts Old Dominion Saturday night at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are looking to redeem themselves after last week’s game. Some folks go for the what’s happening on the field, but Pirate Nation knows well that there is a whole other party happening out in the lots before hand.
WITN
Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
WITN
ECU knows it needs to play its best game against ODU to come out with victory
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU hosts Old Dominion on Saturday at 6 PM. They activated updated heat management protocols meaning you may bring two 20-ounce unopened water bottles, they will have more EMS at the stadium, cooling fans, and increased water at the stadium. Please prepare for the heat before gametime. As for kickoff, the Pirates are hoping to bounce back from their tough loss to N.C. state week one.
WITN
J.H. Rose Volleyball sweeps D.H. Conley
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Crosstown throwdown on the volleyball court. After years of dominance D.H. Conley has had a tough start to the season at 3-3. J.H. Rose has been flying through their opponents 10-1. Packed as usual for D.H. Conley and Rose this meeting at Rose. But unusual it...
Comments / 0