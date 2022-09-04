Read full article on original website
TWO TRAIL PROJECTS TO RECEIVE DCNR GRANTS
Two trail projects in Indiana and Westmoreland Counties have received grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. State Representative Jim Struzzi and Senator Joe Pittman announced that $91,000 of the over $90 million in grant funding will go to the Indiana County Conservation District for the development of a canopy walk. The ADA-accessible trail will feature pavement that leads to a raised walkway where those using the trail can get a unique view into the tree canopy, according to ICCD executive director Doug Beri. It’s meant to be not just a recreational opportunity, but an educational tool as well.
CHERYL ANN RYEN, 74
Cheryl Ann Ryen, 74, Indiana, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Bethany Place Residential Care Center, Indiana. The daughter of Raymond and Mildred (Zack) Rhine, she was born December 6,1947 in Indiana, PA. Cheryl had been employed by IUP housekeeping department for 20 plus years prior to her retirement.
IUP PLANNING CELEBRATIONS NEXT MONDAY
IUP is planning several celebrations that will be open to the community on September 12th. On the 12th, the university will hold its 9/11 memorial ceremony near the 9/11 memorial in the Oak Grove. That will start at 11:30. The emcee will be Army Lt. Colonel Erich Steffens, who is also the chair of the University’s Department of Military Science. Guest speakers include Dan Sacco, former safety director at IRMC, IUP Emergency Medical Services adjunct instructor and a first responder at the world trade center. If the weather turns sour, the ceremony will be held in Fisher Auditorium.
QUIET HOLIDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
It was a quiet Labor day for Indiana County first responders as only three calls were reported in the last 24 hours. Two calls were for automatic fire alarm activations. The first was on Warren Road in White Township that brought out Indiana Fire Association Companies 1 and 2 at 411:35 AM. The other was on Saltsburg Drive in White Township at 3:20 PM. This time, Indiana Fire Association sent Companies 3 and .
INDIANA BOROUGH AND CENTER TOWNSHIP HOLDING SEPARATE MEETINGS TONIGHT
Indiana Borough Council and Center Township Supervisors will hold meetings tonight. The Center Township Supervisors delayed their regular meeting 24 hours due to the labor day holiday. On the agenda for tonight is a motion to approve an ordinance that would provide for the vacating, removal, repair or demolition of any structures ruled dangerous to the health, safety and welfare of the township citizens, and would also provide the rules for determining when a structure is dangerous. Their meeting starts at 6:30 at the Township Building on Neal Road.
HOMER CITY BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES APPLYING FOR MULTIMODAL FUND GRANT
Homer City Borough Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to apply for a multimodal fund grant of $822,500. The money will come from the Commonwealth Finance Authority and will be used for Main Street multimodal infrastructure improvement, according to borough manager Robert Nymick. Also, council started discussions on the 2023...
CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL SEEKING TO TRANSFER STORM WATER SYSTEM TO MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
On Wednesday night, Clymer Borough Council approved asking the borough solicitor to prepare an ordinance that would transfer the borough’s storm water system to the Clymer Borough Municipal Authority. Council president Louis Tate said that the reason for the transfer is to make things easier to acquire money for...
PA GAS PRICE AVERAGE GOES UNDER $4 A GALLON MARK
Gas price averages for Pennsylvania are now under $4 a gallon, but Indiana County’s average remains above it. Pennsylvania’s average dipped below the $4 a gallon average on Monday as it went to $3.99. This morning, the average dipped another penny to $3.98. The average is now 14 cents lower than last week, and 42 cents lower than last month. Last year, Pennsylvania’s Average was $3.29.
IUP TO RECEIVE $1 MILLION FROM BUILD BACK BETTER CHALLENGE FUNDS
IUP has announced that it will receive $1 million in recently distributed federal funds to help with four projects within the university. The money comes from the $62.7 million in Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grants from the Biden Administration awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The five projects that were initially announced late last week that will receive funding are focused on Adoption, upskilling architecture, and commercialization in the robotics sector. The funding will be used for four initiatives at the university. Those initiatives are:
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES ADVERTISING REVISED PARKING METER ORDINANCE
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Indiana Borough Council approved putting a revised ordinance for parking meters up for advertisement. Borough Manager Nicole Sipos said that the revisions will bring the ordinance up to date. Other revisions including the app the borough uses for the meters and eliminating the use...
NINE MOTORISTS ARRESTED FOR DUI OF DRUGS DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND ENFORCEMENT PERIOD
Members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit arrested nine motorists suspected of being under the influence of drugs and four motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol over the four-day Labor Day traffic enforcement period. Suspected illegal drugs were seized during six of those thirteen total DUI-related investigations.
RALPH E. LEWIS, 79
Ralph E. Lewis, 79, of Shelocta, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his residence. A son of the late Clark and Hilda Snyder Lewis, he was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Indiana. Ralph was a retired coal miner and a member of the UMWA Local 600. He was a former member of the Wesleyan Methodist Church. Ralph enjoyed hunting, working on cars, watching John Wayne movies and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SOCCER, VOLLEYBALL RESULTS
Russell Crane scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Indiana downed Armstrong, 3-2, in boys soccer yesterday. Cambria Heights beat United in four sets, dropping the first set and winning the next three, by two, two, and three points. For the Highlanders, Savanna Coover had 11 service points and 11 kills, Makenzie Mulraney had 9 service points, Maelyn Dutko has 25 assists, and Coover and Emerson Packard each had 15 digs. United won the JV match, three sets to none.
CLYMER MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING INCIDENT IN GREEN TOWNSHIP
State police from the Indiana barracks announced this afternoon that a Clymer man was arrested for gun-related crimes earlier today. At 9:24 this morning, members of the Troop A barracks were dispatched to Barr Slope Road in Green Township for reports of a gunshot at a home in the area. Upon arrival, troopers learned that 21-year-old Bryce Anthony Knepp of Clymer had fired a single round from a .243 caliber rifle through a closed, first floor window in the direction of a neighboring home.
IT’S GAME WEEK FOR IUP!
Game Week has finally arrived for IUP and coach Paul Tortorella, and the coach had his team on the practice field yesterday. Jack Benedict was there, and his training camp report is brought to you by IRMC and The Co-Op Store.
TWO CRASHES, AUTOMATIC FIRE ALARM AMONG FIRST RESPONDER CALLS
No injuries were reported in a vehicle crash off Route 119 in East Mahoning Township. The crash happened at 11:25 PM and it brought out Marion Center firefighters and State Police. Fire officials say that the car hydroplaned off the road near Brady Road and crashed into some trees. That...
