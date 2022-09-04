IUP is planning several celebrations that will be open to the community on September 12th. On the 12th, the university will hold its 9/11 memorial ceremony near the 9/11 memorial in the Oak Grove. That will start at 11:30. The emcee will be Army Lt. Colonel Erich Steffens, who is also the chair of the University’s Department of Military Science. Guest speakers include Dan Sacco, former safety director at IRMC, IUP Emergency Medical Services adjunct instructor and a first responder at the world trade center. If the weather turns sour, the ceremony will be held in Fisher Auditorium.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO