Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiss951.com
One Charlotte Coffee Shop Among the Best in the United States
Are you a coffee drinker? I am not. But, if you are then you may have some of your favorite coffee shops to get that one drink. From popular Starbucks drinks to local shops in your favorite city. Yelp knows that coffee is a necessity for some people and you enjoy finding the best of the best. Thankfully, get me some cranberry juice or water and I am wide awake (after a little bit).
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte deli serving with New York flair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte deli gives customers some New York flair. Phil Levine, the owner of Phil’s Deli, says he does it to keep up with the 6,500 New Yorkers who move to the Queen City every year, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Levine was...
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
STK Steakhouse to open fine-dining restaurant in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — STK Steakhouse is bringing its high-energy, upscale vibes to Charlotte Plaza. The fine-dining venture has signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 201 S. College St. — formerly home to Carolina Ale House. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is behind that steakhouse concept, which has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
American Airlines cutting flights to Mexico from Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is discontinuing Saturday-only service between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, an airline spokesperson confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Customers impacted by this change will be notified by American Airlines and provided with other travel options. Last month, the company said it would...
WCNC
Charlotte tool bank loans tools, supplies to charities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Community Tool Bank is a nonprofit organization that loans tools and equipment to Charlotte-area charities. "We have over 19,000 tools and special event items available for our charitable partners to borrow from," Maureen Krueger, the executive director of the Charlotte Community Tool Bank, told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle during a visit Wednesday.
Birkdale Village part of Huntersville makeover, mayor says
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huntersville Mayor Melinda Bales says Birkdale Village is becoming a regional attraction where anyone can come out and watch football games from the future beer garden or catch a concert on the green.
UPS looks to hire over 1,240 seasonal employees in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS announced that it anticipates hiring over 1,240 Charlotte-area employees ahead of the holiday season, the company announced Wednesday. Using a streamlined digital-first process, the application process should generally only take about 25 minutes, the company said. Furthermore, approximately 80% of open positions do not require a job interview.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
country1037fm.com
Price’s Chicken Coop Land in Charlotte Sold For 4 Million
I sure do miss it. Price’s Chicken Coop has been closed for a few months now and was that ever a hit for those of us who work within walking distance of the iconic walk up chicken restaurant. Not sure what they did to make that chicken so delicious and they did it for over sixty years.
Catawba Nation opens sports book inside new NC casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border. The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open...
Former judge pushes for solutions amid growing number of innocent victims killed in police pursuits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A state lawmaker is calling for action, concerned about the record number of innocent victims killed in the aftermath of police pursuits, including two bystanders who died in as many weeks this year in Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte's analysis of the most recently available National Highway Traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GRITS CLT crowned winner of Charlotte's best Black-owned food truck competition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GRITS CLT is celebrating its new title of "Charlotte's Best Black-owned Food Truck", after winning a 4-series Black-owned food truck competition. Sponsored by Charlotte's Black Business Owners Corp (BBOC) and Duke's Mayo, "Crownin' QC's Best Black-owned Food Truck" campaign held four competitions, beginning on July 8th and culminating in the final competition at the Duke's Mayo Classic on Saturday, Sept.3.
WCNC
Stay healthy this season with these tips from Avance Care
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Avance Care sponsored and participated in Charlotte Pride this year. This event holds a dear place in Dr. Brown's heart, as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ Community. It was great timing, too...
fox46.com
I-485 Inner Loop reopens in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened near Exit 26 for Benfield Road. Queen City News is working to learn more information about injuries...
WBTV
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
Quail Meadows mobile home park in Fort Mill has not had running water for the last two weeks. District to re-evaluate after mold found in West Rowan Middle School. Students there have been learning remotely since Aug. 22 after mold found in the HVAC system forced them to go online.
WCNC
Have your hair refreshed and ready for Fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you want to make your hair look great for the Fall Season, get extensions from Her Imports Charlotte. They offer a wide variety of premium hair extensions to leave you feeling amazing! They help you find the perfect color and length to match your hair color and what you are looking for.
Body of missing boater found in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said 32-year-old Jeremiah Williams was reported missing near Stumpy Pond early Sunday morning. He was on a boat with two other people and fell over the front of the boat, authorities say.
Your guide to the Yiasou Greek Festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Yiasou Greek Festival returns this year for in-person events after the pandemic forced last year's event to be held as a drive-thru. The Yiasou Greek Festival began in 1978 and since then has become one of Charlotte’s largest cultural events. Here's your guide to...
Charlotte nonprofit trains women and girls for careers in the construction and trade industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Construction companies are struggling to find workers. According to a recent survey by Associated General Contractors of America, in North Carolina, 96% of the contractors surveyed said they had openings for hourly workers, and 100% said they were having a hard time finding people to fill the openings.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0