Read full article on original website
Related
How Auburn is revamping the offensive line
Auburn got off to a solid start with Saturday’s 42-16 win in the season-opening game against Mercer. Tank Bigsby ran for nearly 180 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jarquez Hunter ran for two touchdowns. Backup quarterback Robby Ashford went for 78 rushing yards. The Tigers pounded the ball against...
Auburn sophomore wide receiver enters transfer portal
Auburn reserve wide receiver J.J. Evans has decided to transfer from the program. Evans, a third-year sophomore, announced Wednesday evening his intent to enter the transfer portal one week into the Tigers’ 2022 campaign. Read more Auburn football: Auburn needs, expects young receivers to be “much better” in Week...
Auburn’s ‘1-1 punch’ at running back wants to build off strong 2022 debut
Auburn spent the offseason reimagining its offense around what it believed could be a knockout combination in the backfield. With a new starting quarterback, a veteran offensive line and relative inexperience at receiver, the Tigers wanted to build out their scheme from the ground up. Tank Bigsby was set to be the foundation of the offense, with Jarquez Hunter complementing him to keep the pair fresh for deep in the season.
Bryan Harsin: Don’t necessarily expect 50/50 split at quarterback for Auburn
Bryan Harsin made no secret that Auburn will utilize a two-quarterback system again this weekend against San Jose State, but the second-year coach wanted to temper some expectations about how the dynamic with T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford will play out. “Now the expectation is going to be that you’re...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn’s Nick Brahms opens up about retirement, new dual role as O-line coach, flight instructor
Nick Brahms experienced many sleepless nights last month as he wrestled with his future. The now-former Auburn center wanted to follow through on his decision to return for a sixth season, but his body was telling him otherwise. “It took me, probably, a few weeks to come to that conclusion...
Horns down? Saban’s plan for addressing Alabama players on outlawed gesture
Horns down is the sickest of burns in the Texas athletics universe. The hand gesture, mocking the hook ‘em signal, has only taken off as resistance grew. It comes with risk on the football field. The Big 12 confirmed this summer that a player gesturing horns down could draw...
Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn has name evoked during Clemson-Georgia Tech
On the same night Alabama Crimson Tide fans were making Gene Chizik comparisons as Dabo Swinney’s Clemson offense struggled to score points during the first quarter against Georgia Tech, Chizik’s Auburn football offensive coordinator’s name was evoked during the 2010 National Championship by a national college football pundit.
‘He came out of nowhere’: The play that stood out most from Robby Ashford’s Auburn debut
Robby Ashford turned some heads in Auburn’s season opener with his arm and his running prowess. Making his debut for the Tigers after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford completed 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries. He showcased his arm strength with a 56-yard bomb on a well-placed deep ball to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the third quarter. Ashford also flashed his mobility with a 49-yard run on the second snap of his career.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's what Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said to the media Monday
Here's what Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin said during his Monday press conference.
Alabama football coach on leave after video shows him punching player in locker room
A first-year Alabama high school football coach was placed on leave after a video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room, news outlets reported. Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated...
What happened to Auburn’s NFL running backs?
NFL teams have 31 former Auburn players on their rosters as the league’s 103rd season kicks off this week. None of those players is a running back. If the season passes without a former Auburn running back getting on the field, 2022 will be the first NFL campaign without one since 1978.
Auburn, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Auburn. The Notasulga High School football team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. The Wetumpka High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smiths Station celebrates a big high school football win
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station community is celebrating after the local high school football team won over a 7A team this past weekend. Here’s what coach Mike Glisson has to say on the victory’s impact. “It means the world. That’s a big win for our kids, our coaches, our community, everything. It’s great for the school […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday
Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
Central prepares for top-10 match up against Opelika
Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The newest PrepZone Game of the Week features a top 10 matchup in the AHSAA Class 7A rank as the #1 Central Red Devils hit the road to face the #7 Opelika Bulldogs. While this is the first time Opelika has competed at the 7A level they’ve made themselves at […]
WSFA
Weather prompts multiple Thursday high school football games
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school football games are being moved to Thursday night. As a result, the WSFA sports team is preparing for TWO episodes of Friday Night Football Fever, one on Thursday and the other on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinson Valley forfeits Florence win after self-reporting rule issue involving player
Pinson Valley forfeited its game against Florence after self-reporting a rule issue involving a player, who was ruled ineligible by the AHSAA, according to school officials. Pinson Valley won the opening-season game against Florence 27-17 and beat McAdory 21-13 in its second game. The forfeit means the Indians, who were...
Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL
The Honda Battle of The Bands will return after a hiatus, but it is leaving Atlanta for Montgomery. The post Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Two Alabama men killed in head-on collision with truck, troopers report
Two Alabama men were killed this week when the car in which they were passengers collided, head-on with a pick-up truck, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. Monday claimed the lives of twp Alexander City, Alabama, men and hospitalized four others. Kevin A. Espinoza, 22,...
Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI, put on leave
A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0