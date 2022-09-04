Robby Ashford turned some heads in Auburn’s season opener with his arm and his running prowess. Making his debut for the Tigers after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford completed 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries. He showcased his arm strength with a 56-yard bomb on a well-placed deep ball to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the third quarter. Ashford also flashed his mobility with a 49-yard run on the second snap of his career.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO