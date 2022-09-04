ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

How Auburn is revamping the offensive line

Auburn got off to a solid start with Saturday’s 42-16 win in the season-opening game against Mercer. Tank Bigsby ran for nearly 180 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jarquez Hunter ran for two touchdowns. Backup quarterback Robby Ashford went for 78 rushing yards. The Tigers pounded the ball against...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn sophomore wide receiver enters transfer portal

Auburn reserve wide receiver J.J. Evans has decided to transfer from the program. Evans, a third-year sophomore, announced Wednesday evening his intent to enter the transfer portal one week into the Tigers’ 2022 campaign. Read more Auburn football: Auburn needs, expects young receivers to be “much better” in Week...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn’s ‘1-1 punch’ at running back wants to build off strong 2022 debut

Auburn spent the offseason reimagining its offense around what it believed could be a knockout combination in the backfield. With a new starting quarterback, a veteran offensive line and relative inexperience at receiver, the Tigers wanted to build out their scheme from the ground up. Tank Bigsby was set to be the foundation of the offense, with Jarquez Hunter complementing him to keep the pair fresh for deep in the season.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Oregon State
AL.com

‘He came out of nowhere’: The play that stood out most from Robby Ashford’s Auburn debut

Robby Ashford turned some heads in Auburn’s season opener with his arm and his running prowess. Making his debut for the Tigers after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford completed 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries. He showcased his arm strength with a 56-yard bomb on a well-placed deep ball to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the third quarter. Ashford also flashed his mobility with a 49-yard run on the second snap of his career.
AUBURN, AL
Person
Bo Nix
AL.com

What happened to Auburn’s NFL running backs?

NFL teams have 31 former Auburn players on their rosters as the league’s 103rd season kicks off this week. None of those players is a running back. If the season passes without a former Auburn running back getting on the field, 2022 will be the first NFL campaign without one since 1978.
AUBURN, AL
#First College#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Hoover High School#Plains
WRBL News 3

Smiths Station celebrates a big high school football win

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station community is celebrating after the local high school football team won over a 7A team this past weekend. Here’s what coach Mike Glisson has to say on the victory’s impact. “It means the world. That’s a big win for our kids, our coaches, our community, everything. It’s great for the school […]
SMITHS STATION, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday

Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Central prepares for top-10 match up against Opelika

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The newest PrepZone Game of the Week features a top 10 matchup in the AHSAA Class 7A rank as the #1 Central Red Devils hit the road to face the #7 Opelika Bulldogs. While this is the first time Opelika has competed at the 7A level they’ve made themselves at […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Weather prompts multiple Thursday high school football games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school football games are being moved to Thursday night. As a result, the WSFA sports team is preparing for TWO episodes of Friday Night Football Fever, one on Thursday and the other on Friday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
AL.com

Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI, put on leave

A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
