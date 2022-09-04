Read full article on original website
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they caught a man under the vehicle in the middle of cutting a catalytic converter off of it. On Sept. 5, officers were called to the 7000 block of Three Chopt Road for the report of a person in an alley using an electric tool behind a business after hours.
A Richmond man was arrested after he attempted to cut a catalytic convertor off of a car on Monday.
Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an alleged vehicle theft that occurred in Tuckahoe Village.
Chesterfield Police announced the arrest of three people in connection to the July 2022 murder of Matthew Tommaso.
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say is suspected of stealing lottery tickets from a gas station on Midlothian Turnpike before cashing in the winning tickets at stores around the area.
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man at a Glen Allen apartment complex late Wednesday night. Officers were called to Hope Road around 10:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired. They found the man, who died at the scene from his injuries.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A violent altercation between a University of Richmond student and a delivery driver was caught on camera early Saturday morning. University of Richmond’s President Kevin F. Hallock said it started with a student threatening the driver. In a letter, Hallock said, “I am absolutely disgusted that anyone would use hateful language or engage in harmful conduct here.”
The Richmond Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to graffiti and vandalism inside the department's headquarters in downtown Richmond last week.
The suspect was driving a green 1990's Dodge truck with a motorcycle in the bed. There were at least two people inside the truck at the time of the shooting.
A celebration of life quickly turned into a life threatening situation Saturday, after shots were fired at a baby shower.
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An abandoned home was struck by gunfire on Monday night in Henrico County. Police officers were called to the area of Meadowbridge Road and Savannah Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting incident. Officers found six empty handgun bullet casings in the 500 block of Savannah Avenue.
The woman who was found dead with a gunshot wound in Richmond on Friday night has now been identified by police.
Video from Aug. 31 shows a car upside down after it collided with another car. Virginia State Police responded to the accident at 4:18 a.m. The two vehicles were seen with severe damage in the middle of the street on Patrick Henry Highway and Goodes Bridge Road.
"I will always defend individual constitutional rights. Memberships in an organization such as Oath Keepers, as well as many other groups, is a protected 1st Amendment right," said Sheriff Karl Leonard. "However, if at any time the line is crossed to violence, any criminal act, or any actions discriminatory in any fashion, swift action will be taken as that behavior will never be acceptable or tolerated."
Anyone who believes they have seen either of the men pictured or has information related to either of their whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.
Two people were injured Monday night in a drive-by shooting near the campus of VCU in Richmond.
A low-flying plane raised anxiety levels among some neighbors in the Wyndham Forest community on Wednesday.
Brandon Robertson, a Richmond-area DJ and father of two, was found shot to death in a car outside his parents' home on Old Courthouse Road.
Mabel B. Jones, a former owner of the Jones & Jones assisted living facility, pleaded guilty to health care fraud. Jones spent more than $800,000 in benefits meant for residents of an assisted living facility she once owned and was sentenced to two years in prison.
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day. On Sept. 5, deputies were called to the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road for a crash. The sheriff’s office said a 2016 Nissan Rogue was heading west...
