Chesterfield County, VA

NBC12

Police: Man caught under vehicle cutting catalytic converter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they caught a man under the vehicle in the middle of cutting a catalytic converter off of it. On Sept. 5, officers were called to the 7000 block of Three Chopt Road for the report of a person in an alley using an electric tool behind a business after hours.
RICHMOND, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
NBC12

Man killed in shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man at a Glen Allen apartment complex late Wednesday night. Officers were called to Hope Road around 10:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired. They found the man, who died at the scene from his injuries.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
NBC12

Fight between U of R student and delivery driver leads to gun pulled

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A violent altercation between a University of Richmond student and a delivery driver was caught on camera early Saturday morning. University of Richmond’s President Kevin F. Hallock said it started with a student threatening the driver. In a letter, Hallock said, “I am absolutely disgusted that anyone would use hateful language or engage in harmful conduct here.”
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Abandoned house struck by gunfire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An abandoned home was struck by gunfire on Monday night in Henrico County. Police officers were called to the area of Meadowbridge Road and Savannah Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting incident. Officers found six empty handgun bullet casings in the 500 block of Savannah Avenue.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesterfield Sheriff’s Deputy identified as Oath Keepers member, will not face discipline

"I will always defend individual constitutional rights. Memberships in an organization such as Oath Keepers, as well as many other groups, is a protected 1st Amendment right," said Sheriff Karl Leonard. "However, if at any time the line is crossed to violence, any criminal act, or any actions discriminatory in any fashion, swift action will be taken as that behavior will never be acceptable or tolerated."
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Juvenile killed after running off road, striking tree

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day. On Sept. 5, deputies were called to the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road for a crash. The sheriff’s office said a 2016 Nissan Rogue was heading west...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA

