Four teens arrested following police pursuit, crash near 26th and Keefe

By Julia Marshall
 4 days ago
The Milwaukee Police Department said four teens have been arrested following a police pursuit and crash early Sunday morning.

The incident began around 3:13 a.m. when police spotted a vehicle that had been taken in a robbery and began pursuing it.

The pursuit went on until the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle near 26th and Keefe. A 63-year-old man suffered minor injuries in the crash, and four teens were arrested: two 15-year-olds and two 14-year-olds.

Milwaukee police said a firearm was recovered from the vehicle the teens were driving.

Now, officials say charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Comments / 7

Ela 88
4d ago

What kind of parent allows their 14 and 15 year olds to roam the streets day and night starting trouble every where they go. Hold these parents also responsible since they can't be bothered to actually parent.

Farmgrl58
4d ago

More than likely these so called parents had these kids when they were teens. They never had any guidance on how to be a parent.🤔😐

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

