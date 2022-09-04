ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles go for sweep of A’s

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gXF9_0hhjbA6900

Ryan Mountcastle is bursting out of his August slump in a big way as the Orioles look to complete a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Mountcastle hit two of Baltimore five home runs — tying the team’s season high — in an 8-1 win Saturday night, the Orioles’ fourth in a row.

Sunday’s goal will be to focus on the task at hand at not look ahead to Monday when the Toronto Blue Jays arrive for a four-game series between two of the American League’s top wild-card contenders.

Mountcastle endured a brutal end of August, going 1-for-17 over the final five days.

September has been another matter as the first baseman is 5-for-11 with three homers and six RBIs.

“Coming at the right time,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Just way better swings for me, more under control. Love seeing him hit that ball to right-center. That tells you that he’s seeing the ball well and staying under control at the plate. Nice to see him get going again.”

Baltimore, which moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since May 12, 2017, trails the Blue Jays by 1 1/2 games for the third American League wild-card spot.

The Orioles will go for the sweep behind right-hander Spenser Watkins (4-5, 4.26 ERA), who is looking to snap a personal four-game losing streak.

Last time out, Watkins allowed five runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings of a loss to the Cleveland Guardians. He lost to Oakland on April 18 despite allowing one run in five innings.

Oakland will counter with rookie right-hander Adrian Martinez (3-3, 5.28), who will make his seventh major league start.

Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 28 and beat the New York Yankees, limiting that powerful lineup to a run on three hits over 5 1/3 innings while walking two and striking out six.

“His changeup is probably his best pitch,” A’s catcher Shea Langeliers said after. “It’s just nasty. But today, he did a really good job of locating his fastball. When you locate your fastball, it makes your offspeed that much better.”

Martinez will face another powerful lineup on Sunday. In addition to Mountcastle hitting numbers 20 and 21 on the season, the Orioles also got long balls from Cedric Mullins (No. 13), Anthony Santander (25) and Adley Rutschman (9).

“We’ve got power throughout, we’re athletic,” Hyde said. “Guys are getting better and we’re pretty young. It’s fun to watch.

Mountcastle started the party with two-run shots in the first and third innings.

“Once you hit one, sometimes they tend to come in bunches,” he said, “so hopefully they keep coming.”

The A’s, who have lost four straight, got two hits each from Vimael Machin and Cody Thomas.

Oakland got bad news before the game on Saturday, learning that an MRI revealed a right shoulder strain for reliever Zach Jackson. The rookie is 2-3 with a 3.00 ERA and three saves in 54 appearances. He will rest for a week and then begin rehab. He could return before season’s end.

“We probably will err on the side of caution, but any time a player can finish the season, you want to give him that opportunity,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
California Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Ryan Mountcastle
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Shea Langeliers
Person
Cody Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Yankees#The Oakland Athletics#The Toronto Blue Jays#The American League#The Blue Jays#American League#The Cleveland Guardians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy