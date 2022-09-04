ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturbridge, MA

Sturbridge police seek to identify two individuals in Walmart incident Saturday

By Kayleigh Thomas
 4 days ago

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An incident occurred at Walmart at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the identification of the two individuals pictured.

    Courtesy of Sturbridge Police Department.
    Courtesy of Sturbridge Police Department.
    Courtesy of Sturbridge Police Department.
    Courtesy of Sturbridge Police Department.
    Courtesy of Sturbridge Police Department.

Sergeant Sean J. Paine told 22news, “we are looking to identify the man in the photos about an indecent assault and battery which occurred at our Walmart.”

Paine further says that the case involves a juvenile. The woman in the photo may have not any knowledge of the crime, according to Paine. The police believe the two arrived and departed together in a White Chevy Montecarlo or similar. Police were unable to obtain a registration plate.

Springfield fire crew put out car fire after two-vehicle crash on Dana St.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Officer Garrett Danna at 508-347-2525.

