Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Daytime Cary shooting injures 1 at Motel 6, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Cary shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6. Police responded to the motel around 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road. Cary police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did...
WRAL

One person taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
cbs17

Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
WITN

Goldsboro woman arrested on assault charge in July shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman has been arrested on an assault charge related to an apparent July shooting. The Goldsboro Police Department says Shamella Oliver, 30, was arrested on Sept. 1st at 4 p.m. at the 1700 block of Edgerton Street and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries.
Alex Mendez
cbs17

Rocky Mount criminal surrenders after 5-hour standoff with police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Serving felony arrest warrants turned into a five-hour standoff for some Rocky Mount police officers on Wednesday after a man with a criminal history barricaded himself in his home. Officers attempted to serve Mark Johnson, 36, “several felony arrest warrants” at his home in...
WRAL News

Woman found dead in vehicle parked outside police station in Youngsville

A woman's body was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Youngsville Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. Just after noon, police in Wake Forest say they received a phone call about a reported shooting at 103 N. White Street at the BP gas station. However, when officers arrived, they were not able to find a victim. They began investigating to determine whether or not a shooting had happened.
cbs17

Mother, daughter taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother and her daughter were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, Morrisville Fire Department Public Information Officer Maria Bajgain confirmed. Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed for approximately one...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
