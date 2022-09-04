Read full article on original website
Daytime Cary shooting injures 1 at Motel 6, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Cary shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6. Police responded to the motel around 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road. Cary police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did...
Durham stolen vehicle involved in Burlington chase
A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.
Felon arrested after woman found dead outside NC police department, shots fired at gas station
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Wake Forest police arrested a felon in connection with a fatal shooting that saw a woman turn up dead in a vehicle outside the Youngsville Police Department. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree said Wake Forest police have arrested Terrance J’Von Hartsfield, 33, and charged...
One person taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
Goldsboro woman arrested on assault charge in July shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman has been arrested on an assault charge related to an apparent July shooting. The Goldsboro Police Department says Shamella Oliver, 30, was arrested on Sept. 1st at 4 p.m. at the 1700 block of Edgerton Street and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries.
Gun owners speak out against — and for — stricter outdoor shooting laws in Wake County
“Our home right now has a bullet in it,” said Denise Durant, whose home in unincorporated Wake County has been affected by recreational outdoor shooters.
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in NC police department parking lot
Police say a man has been charged with murder after a woman was shot in Wake Forest and her body was found in nearby Youngsville.
Woman found dead in car outside Youngsville Police Department after shots fired call comes from nearby gas station
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man found a woman dead inside his car outside the Youngsville Police Department Wednesday afternoon after a connected shots-fired call came from a BP gas station in Wake Forest, according to Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree. The person was discovered dead in...
Rocky Mount criminal surrenders after 5-hour standoff with police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Serving felony arrest warrants turned into a five-hour standoff for some Rocky Mount police officers on Wednesday after a man with a criminal history barricaded himself in his home. Officers attempted to serve Mark Johnson, 36, “several felony arrest warrants” at his home in...
Woman found dead in vehicle parked outside police station in Youngsville
A woman's body was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Youngsville Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. Just after noon, police in Wake Forest say they received a phone call about a reported shooting at 103 N. White Street at the BP gas station. However, when officers arrived, they were not able to find a victim. They began investigating to determine whether or not a shooting had happened.
'He came straight at me': Witness says driver in Six Forks head-on crash was in control before it happened
Raleigh, N.C. — Scuff marks and debris are still left from Monday's crash near the intersection of Six Forks and Sawmill Road where witnesses said it looked like the driver was trying to hit people, head on, in the middle of the afternoon. Multiple witnesses told WRAL News Tuesday...
No charges in 3-car Fayetteville wreck that killed 1, injured another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department said no charges will be served following a three-vehicle collision that left one person dead on Saturday. The wreck happened just before 3:15 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Cliffdale at Bunce Road, that is just east of Interstate 295, Fayetteville police said.
Child Protective Services investigated Cary mom weeks before daughters’ death: report
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A report from the Wake County Health and Human Services shows a Cary mother now charged in the death of her two daughters had been investigated three times by Child Protective Services in the last three years. The final report to CPS was made just...
3 shot at North Carolina oyster bar, suspect wanted, police say
Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say.
Mother, daughter taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother and her daughter were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, Morrisville Fire Department Public Information Officer Maria Bajgain confirmed. Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed for approximately one...
12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
After marijuana found in FedEx box, NC man claims illegal search. Judges disagree.
North Carolina’s legalization of industrial hemp doesn’t affect search and seizure of package, NC Court of Appeals rules.
Intoxicated man drove on Raleigh train tracks, then escaped car explosion: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police responded to a call of a burning car late Sunday night in the 900 block of N. West Street, sometime after 11 p.m. When a CBS 17 crew spoke to officers early Monday morning they said a male driver was intoxicated and pulled his car onto the train tracks.
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police
Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach.
