ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan

By Aaron Sanderford
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFpeq_0hhjYJQr00

David Wright of Ewing speaks to a Nebraska Freedom Coalition rally in Kearney in July. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor.

Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate.

Wright, a former Republican who has re-registered as a nonpartisan, should hear next week if he turned in enough valid signatures to petition onto the fall ballot.

Wright spoke at a Kearney event organized in July by the Nebraska Freedom Coalition to help topple the former leaders of the Nebraska Republican Party. He is a long-time conservative who advocates replacing income and property taxes with a sales tax on goods and services called a consumption tax.

His campaign declined to comment Friday about the signatures. Wright is a former rancher who helped found the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska. He owned weekly newspapers in Neligh, Ewing and Clearwater, which his campaign website said he sold in 2019.

A partisan nonpartisan

An interesting quirk: His pick for lieutenant governor on a potential nonpartisan ticket is still registered as a Republican. Tom Dierks, a social worker and a former legislative candidate in Lincoln, is the son of former State Sen. Cap Dierks.

The Secretary of State’s Office said it could find no state law that prevents Dierks from running as a nonpartisan candidate for lieutenant governor while being a Republican.

Nebraska election law prevents gubernatorial candidates from running as nonpartisans if they belong to a party. It does not ponder the running mates of nonpartisans petitioning onto the ballot.

Potential impact on GOP

If Wright makes the fall ballot, he could pull some conservative voters away from the GOP nominee for governor, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpZ02_0hhjYJQr00

Nebraska GOP gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen speaks during the Nebraska Republican Party’s “unity rally” May 11, 2022, in Lincoln. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

Another wrinkle could be the write-in candidacy of former GOP Secretary of State candidate Robert Borer, an election denier who has said Pillen is not his GOP nominee.

Borer has until Oct. 28 to file the affidavit to have his write-in votes counted, officials said. He will also have to pay a $1,050 filing fee. He had not filed as of Friday afternoon.

Borer, in a message to supporters Saturday, described his effort as a “war” on “the self-appointed ruling class.” He said “patriots” should vote against Pillen and Blood.

Wright, Borer and Libertarian candidate Scott Zimmerman of Omaha could shave off some of the 258,000-voter registration advantage that the GOP and its candidates enjoy over Democrats in Nebraska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TY3D_0hhjYJQr00

State Sen. Carol Blood speaks in La Vista to the Nebraska Bankers Association. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

But Pillen remains the race’s favorite over Democratic State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, political observers said.

GOP, Dems react

New Nebraska Republican Party chairman Eric Underwood said in a previous interview that he respects the right of Republicans and former Republicans to speak out and run.

But, he said, the party and his fellow Republicans support Pillen as their nominee.

State GOP spokeswoman Meg Kallina preached unity behind Pillen and other conservative Republican candidates “rooted in the Constitution.” She called him the “governor-elect.”

“Republicans are the party of conservative values,” Kallina said in a statement Friday. “One message, one goal…one team.”

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said she sees something else, a Republican Party that is “torn at the seam.”

“They do not have a unified party,” Kleeb said. “There are at least three competing factions that will divide up their voters, giving Democrats a clear path, not only for Congress and governor, but for the Legislature as well.”

What’s next

Under state law, Wright must gather 4,000 signatures statewide, including 750 from each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts. Verification takes days.

Election officials at the state and county levels will have to hurry because the November ballot must be finalized by Sept. 16 to print ballots for early voting.

Nebraska Examiner Senior Reporter Paul Hammel contributed to this story.

The post Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 1

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Freedom Fest speaker hit George Floyd, FBI, Michelle Obama in speech

OMAHA — Nebraska Democratic Party leaders on Tuesday criticized callous comments by a featured speaker for the Nebraska Freedom Coalition, a group of conservatives that helped a new team take over the state GOP. Democrats, in a series of social media posts, condemned conservative comedian and conspiracy theorist Alex Stein for a joke set in […] The post Nebraska Freedom Fest speaker hit George Floyd, FBI, Michelle Obama in speech appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Voter ID law makes November’s Midterm ballot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The stage is set for November’s Midterm elections, and the initiatives are also ready to go for ballots across the state. Nebraska’s Secretary of State Bob Evnen released the issues voters will deal with on the November ballot, and one of those issues could change an aspect of the process people use to vote.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Minimum wage, voter ID petitions qualify for Nebraska’s November ballot

OMAHA — Nebraskans will vote this fall on a pair of petitions, one that could increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2026 and another that could require a photo ID to cast ballots. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday that both petition efforts secured enough valid signatures from Nebraska voters to get […] The post Minimum wage, voter ID petitions qualify for Nebraska’s November ballot appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
City
Kearney, NE
City
Columbus, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Clearwater, NE
City
Ewing, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Nebraska voters will decide minimum wage

Douglas County is reporting improvement in the latest hospital numbers. The numbers are in from the Nebraska State Fair. Its 11-day run wrapped up Monday. One of the biggest acts on tour is stopping in Omaha this year. Staff, city clear tents around homeless shelter in Omaha. Updated: 7 hours...
NEBRASKA STATE
Saipan Tribune

21,680 ballots ordered from Nebraska

Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol disclosed yesterday that she ordered 21,680 ballots from Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software for the Nov. 8 general elections. “We’re set,” said CEC administrative officer Robin N. Sablan in a separate interview at CEC office in Susupe yesterday morning. Saipan...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

As teens wait for work, ag firms turn to guest workers to tend to Midwest cornfields

Over time, Lynn Leif found herself with less and less work to offer to teenagers. For more than 40 years, Leif and her family employed up to 500 middle and high schoolers to detassel corn in July and August. Based in York, Nebraska, she ran buses to pick up teens in neighboring Seward and all […] The post As teens wait for work, ag firms turn to guest workers to tend to Midwest cornfields appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Blood
Person
David Wright
Person
Cap Dierks
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa Sec. of Ag. warns of propane shortage this fall and winter

DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking at farmers and residents preparing for fall and winter, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is asking Iowa residents to look into their need for propane this season, saying propane users and suppliers should make plans to accommodate an increased propane demand this fall.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Nebraska Democratic Party#Legislature#Election State#The Independent Cattlemen#State S Office
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska officials react coolly to call for legal steps in Saint Francis Ministries case

LINCOLN — Nebraska officials reacted coolly to a call by State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh on Thursday to explore whether the State of Nebraska was defrauded during its failed, child welfare contract with Saint Francis Ministries. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which Cavanaugh asked to take some initial legal action, declined to comment, and a spokeswoman […] The post Nebraska officials react coolly to call for legal steps in Saint Francis Ministries case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Red flag warnings issued through Thursday across much of Nebraska

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Red flag warnings are littered across the western half of Nebraska until Thursday evening. With low humidity, gusty winds, and potential for lightning, fire risk has increased in several parts of Nebraska. The red flag warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. MT/11:00 a.m. CT until 7...
NEBRASKA STATE
kbhbradio.com

Producer-owned Nebraska beef processing plant signs agreement with U.S. supermarket giant

NORTH PLATTE, NE — It’s long odds; starting up a 1,500 +head per day beef processing plant and expecting to stay in business. Cattlemen have tried establishing their own beef processing operations before, with limited success. New operations can’t bring to bear the economies of scale that the ‘big four’, owned primarily by Brazil and China interests, can…and do.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
kscj.com

NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KSNB Local4

Platte River runs dry again

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Q&A with Ali Alexander, organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6

OMAHA — Conservative political activist and provocateur Ali Alexander chose Nebraska to give what he called his first public speech since organizing “Stop the Steal” rallies in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified the 2020 presidential election results. Alexander, a Texas resident who […] The post Q&A with Ali Alexander, organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
819
Followers
761
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy