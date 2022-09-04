ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Multiple people injured in downtown Charleston shooting

By WCBD, Shawn Cabbagestalk
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire.

Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Six people were initially thought to be injured by gunfire, but it has since been determined that one of those suffered an abrasion after falling, not a gunshot wound,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, a spokeswoman for the department.

Several people were detained during the initial response and investigation; Two of those individuals have since been arrested and charged with firearm violations, including 20-year-old Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old juvenile, whose name will not be released.

This is a developing story.

