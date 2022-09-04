ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

VIN'S PEOPLE: Bradenton bids farewell to 'the emergency room of the automotive business'

By Vin Mannix
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
Chris Costantino gazed around the empty work bays inside the old body shop on Ninth Street West. The garage used to be humming with 30 to 40 cars going in and out of the place every week.

Founded in 1949, Costantino Body Shop was a Bradenton institution.

“We were kind of the emergency room of the automotive business,” the owner said, wistfully.

No more. After nearly 74 years, the business closed for good Friday.

“It’s time,” said Chris, 71. “It’s a little emotional, but it’s time.”

Why? It’s understandable.

“The pandemic started it. We got shut down. We had a lot of people retire. Couldn’t find enough help. Parts were hard to get. I wasn’t getting any younger …”

Alas, the place is part of him, his family.

His dad, Frank, an Italian immigrant, worked for Chris’s grandfather, Celestino Costantino, at an Orlando body shop before World War II. After the war, Frank and wife Elouise came to Bradenton and the Navy veteran worked at Ogle’s Garage & Body Shop first.

“But Dad wanted his own shop and bought this property, orange groves all around us. There was a little Cracker house out front where I was born. My brother Ralph and I were literally born and raised here.”

Chris began learning the business as a youngster, working there through college and ultimately returning for good.

“No regrets. If I had to do it again, I’d do exactly the same thing. Back in the ’50s, ’60s, Dad would put in 15-16 hour days. Us? We started out 12-hour days, seven days a week. Dad would say, ‘C’mon boys, we’re going to work.’”

Frank is gone now. Sadly, so is Ralph.

Chris is proud of that legacy. Protective, too.

“I couldn’t ask for any more out of a vocation. Manatee County has really blessed me. If you take care of somebody, do good work, they’re coming back. They’re loyal. We took care of people. That was important.”

So is the name.

The business has been sold, but the familiar Costantino sign is coming down.

“Dad had offers for the shop and they wanted the name, too. But he worked hard to get a good reputation and said, ‘I’m not selling the name.’ He didn’t do it. I’m not going to do it.”

• The indefatigable Debbie “Shake Pit” Crowe is 39. Again!

• So is Beth Borgen.

• A bow to Palmetto High Athletic Director Bryan Wilkes, a Lifetime Service Award recipient from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Florida Chapter.

A two-time district champion and two-time state qualifier at Southeast, Wilkes wrestled at Carson-Newman College, made the All-Marine Corps wrestling team, coached in Citrus County in 1986, assisted at Southeast in 1991, then started Palmetto’s program in 2005, leading the Tigers to five Manatee County championships. And he still referees.

• Say it ain’t so! Akila Boyd hit the Big 4-0!

Darcey Oakley Reecher, too!

Bianca Whidden, an educator for women and children’s services at Manatee Memorial Hospital, earned a master’s degree in nursing education from the University of West Florida.

• Oh, no! Tina Fetchko is one year shy of the Big 6-0!

Jazmin Spencer, a sophomore outside hitter from Brandon, was State College of Florida’s student-athlete of the month for August.

• That’s 41 years of wedded bliss for Cheryl and Al Frank.

• And David Benton is 36.

Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. Twitter: @vinmannix.

sarasotamagazine.com

At Almazónica Cervecería, Darwin Santa Maria Brings Together Peruvian Cuisine and Craft Beer

When I think about chef Darwin Santa Maria, who has worked in the Sarasota restaurant scene for decades, the phrase "ahead of his time" comes to mind. He has hopped from project to project, bringing fresh Peruvian flavors along with him everywhere he goes, but he seems to have settled into his space on Tamiami Trail, a restaurant called Almazónica Cervecería.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota provided an update on Ringling Trail construction. The City says that progress is being made on the Ringling Trail. Ringling Boulevard from US 301 to Pineapple Avenue is being transformed into a complete street with a dedicated bike lane. So far, Phase...
SARASOTA, FL
