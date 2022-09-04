HSSC welcomes 18 beagles from controversial Virginia breeding and research facility

The Humane Society of Sarasota County recently joined a nationwide rescue effort organized by the Humane Society of the United States and received 18 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Va.

In late July, the national Humane Society took possession of roughly 4,000 beagles from Envigo, a mass breeding facility facing federal prosecution for multiple violations, including cruelty, inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of the dogs were bound for animal testing laboratories across the country.

“We just welcomed ‘home’ 18 beagles who will never be subjects in a lab for medical research thanks to the combined efforts of animal groups all over the country," HSSC executive director Anna Gonce said.

Due to overwhelming local interest to adopt the beagles, HSSC has had to stop accepting adoption applications for the resilient canine refugees. But donations to support the beagle rescue effort can be made at hssc.org/give/donate/donate-now.

"The dogs are settling in nicely and are enjoying their soft beds and toys after a very long and messy journey," Gonce said. "We are so excited to be able to give them a home life, something they would have previously been denied.”

Several inspections at the Envigo facility in the past two years found dozens of local, state, and federal violations. According to the New York Times, one visit revealed that many of the beagles who needed to be put down did not receive anesthesia before being euthanized via an injection to the heart muscle.

Records from the facility indicated that from Jan. 1, 2021, to July 22, 2021, the deaths of more than 300 beagle puppies were attributed to “unknown causes,” according to a federal complaint filed in the Western District of Virginia and reported in the New York Times.

Submitted by Alissa Jackson