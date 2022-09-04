ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

21-year-old woman shot in neck after bullet hits car on Williamsburg Bridge

A 21-year-old passenger was struck in the neck after a bullet hit a car driving across the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a young family, from Elizabeth, New Jersey with a 4-year-old child strapped in the rear seat of their silver Honda CRV, was driving across the bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan when they heard a noise and realized their car was hit by a bullet.

That bullet struck a 21-year-old woman in the back of the neck while she was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Police say the bullet penetrated the passenger side door and passed through the headrest of the vehicle.

They say the 24-year-old man driving the car was most familiar with Elmhurst Hospital, so he immediately turned the car around, called 911 and raced to the hospital where they were met by police.

The woman's wound was described as superficial. The driver and the couple's 4-year-old daughter were not injured.

