Guthrie County Supervisor Had A Brief Tuesday Meeting
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for a brief Tuesday meeting. The Board discussed possible new projects to be added to the $1.6 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act federal funds. The Board discussed updating the sewer system at the county fairgrounds, remodeling the public health building and the Voice Over IP communication system. The Board also updated on the invoice they received for a new freightliner for the price of $127,000 for the Transfer Station.
Let Talk Guthrie County- Emergency Management Coordinator For Adair and Guthrie County Bob Kempf
We discuss September which is National Prepardness Month with Emergency Management Coordinator For Adair and Guthrie Counties Bob Kempf.
Perry City Council Approves Agreement For The Sale Of City Owned Property
The Perry City Council approved a purchase agreement for the sale of city owned property at their regular meeting Tuesday. The council approved the agreement between the City and Semper Fi Solutions, LLC for property in the amount of $134,000 with the City crediting the buyer with a $24,000 economic development grant at the time of closing. Also, the Board approved a Federal Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program grant agreement.
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/8/2022)-NEW Cooperative CEO Dan Dix
Raccoon Valley Radio caught up with NEW Cooperative CEO Dan Dix following their official opening last month of their feed mill facility in Cooper.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Public Library Director Mary Murphy and Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel Part 2
Perry Public Library Director Mary Murphy and Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel continue their conversation about September programming.
“Selling” Jefferson and Greene County to Latino Business Owners During Recent Visit
Last week about 20 Latino business owners visited Greene County as part of the ongoing Nueva Vida en Greene County to attract Latino people to work and live in the area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich helped lead the tours and said it was a total effort to not only show the available buildings and land for the business owners to start or expand their companies but they also put their best foot forward to “sell” Jefferson with support of the schools, childcare, tourism, art and culture.
“Butterfly Effect” Iowa Author to be in Greene County Tomorrow for Book Discussions
A reminder for those who are participating in this year’s Greene County Reads program, a special event to wrap it up is happening tomorrow. The author of “The Butterfly Effect” Rachel Mans McKenny will be at three libraries in Greene County for a book discussion. “The Butterfly Effect” was chosen for the All Iowa Reads and it is a story based on the fictional character Greta Oto who is an entomologist, a person who studies insects. While doing research across the globe, she rushes back to her home in Iowa because her twin brother is having health issues. However, she also resents her family and why she left in the first place.
Dallas County Ranked 11th Healthiest County In The Nation
According to a recent report, Dallas County was ranked as one of the top healthiest counties in the country. The U.S. News and World Report showed that Dallas County was the 11th healthiest county nationally? based on 89 different metrics. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says there are different factors taken into account for the ranking.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Booster Club President Mindy Baxter
Perry Booster Club President Mindy Baxter talks about the upcoming membership drive for the booster club as well as some other activities.
Rock The Block Dallas Center Applications Due This Week
Dallas County Habitat for Humanity will be in Dallas Center next month for a Rock the Block program and the deadline to fill out an application is tomorrow. The Rock The Block Repair Program aims to help make home repairs affordable and provides a way for homeowners, organizations, volunteers and the Dallas County Habitat for Humanity to come together to assist low-income residents with needed repairs, maintenance, safety, accessibility and beautification of homes.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 7, 2022
Jaime Trejo, age 19, 1210 W Eisenhower St, Pharr, Tx, was arrested for Driving While License Denied Or Revoked. Robert Rokitnicki, age 54, 2911 36th Street, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Violation Of Probation. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent...
Adair, Guthrie and Dallas COVID-19 August Numbers Increase
The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area continues to see a slight jump in COVID-19 cases in August. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Tuesday, Dallas County has 29,776 total positive tests, for an increase of 887 cases in August and added one new death for a total of 151. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 115 new positive tests with 2,881 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Greene County has 2,095 total positive cases, for an increase of 66 cases and added two new deaths for a total of 23. Adair County has 1,700 total positive cases, for an increase of 56 cases in August and a total of 51 deaths.
First Donor Revealed for New Greene County Animal Shelter
The first donor for the new Greene County Animal Shelter has been revealed. When the fundraising campaign to raise the over $1 million to build the new animal shelter began several years ago, the first donor contacted the coordinator Don Orris with an anonymous donation. Orris is happy to announce that the anonymous donor was Dr. Robert Telleen. He made the donation in honor of Paul and Vernice Cutler.
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
Edita (Romero) De Alvarenga, 72, of Des Moines
Funeral services for Edita De Alvarenga, 72, of Des Moines, IA will be 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Lueva Vida Iglesia Church in Perry. Burial will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at Murdock Funeral...
Daniel Ross Coleman, 76, of Grand Junction
Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson is in charge of arrangements for Daniel Ross Coleman, 76, of Grand Junction. Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson. Daniel is survived by his son Danny Coleman of Gowrie, daughter Kim Laws...
Perry Solar Project Up And Running Creating Energy
The City of Perry recently undertook a project to get city-owned facilities under the power of solar energy, and all of the facilities are now up and running. Ten buildings were slated for solar power capabilities when the Perry City Council approved the project in 2021 with the project also getting underway last year. City Administrator Sven Peterson gives an update on the overall project.
New Podiatric Surgeon Coming to Greene County Medical Center
Greene County Medical Center recently announced a new specialist provider that will start next month. Dr. Kelsey Sukovaty is a podiatric surgeon, trained in all areas of the foot and ankle, including total ankle replacement surgery. She is replacing Dr. Timothy Holcomb, who ended his practice in Jefferson on September 2nd. He will continue as a provider closer to his home.
Adair County Extension Asking For Volunteer 4H Club Leaders
The Adair County Extension and Outreach Office is searching for caring adults to lead their 4-H youth. The enrollment is open for anyone wanting to be a 4-H Club Leader. The qualifications of the volunteer include having the ability to motivate and teach the youth along with having safety for the individuals. Extension Assistant Madie Cartsens explains they are in need of volunteers and this is a great opportunity for any parent or guardian looking to get involved.
Boone County Accident Clean Up Wednesday
BOONE, Iowa—An accident site, northeast of Boone Wednesday. Some updated information has been made available by authorities. The accident occurred shortly after 12:00 p.m. at “T” Avenue and 190th Street when the loaded semi struck a car. At least one occupant of the car was flown from the scene to a Des Moines Hospital. The second occupant was transported by ambulance. The semi was transporting silage. The driver of the semi was apparently not injured. The Boone Fire Department was among the agencies at the scene and was also involved with some of the containment and clean-up of spilled fluids.
