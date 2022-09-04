Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
The ‘best’ drink for diabetes – lowers high blood sugar levels by 30%
It adds” People with diabetes insipidus also have a heightened dehydration risk, but this is not linked to high blood glucose levels.”. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition where you pee a lot and often feel thirsty. If you find water uninspiring, why not spruce it up with a...
Slate
What It’s Like to Live in a Country Where Masking Is Still Expected
The other week, I noticed a new reminder scrawled in large chalk letters across the wall at my gym: Masks required. Though the signage was fresh, there was nothing new about the substance of the announcement. The gym has required masks throughout the pandemic. When it’s busy, someone in a Red Cross uniform marches around to remind people to pull masks up over their noses.
Comments / 0