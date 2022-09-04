ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

What It’s Like to Live in a Country Where Masking Is Still Expected

The other week, I noticed a new reminder scrawled in large chalk letters across the wall at my gym: Masks required. Though the signage was fresh, there was nothing new about the substance of the announcement. The gym has required masks throughout the pandemic. When it’s busy, someone in a Red Cross uniform marches around to remind people to pull masks up over their noses.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy