Sports Roundup for Thursday, 9/8
The South Knox Volleyball team beat White River Valley 3-1. Addy Delisle led the Lady Spartans with. 15 points, 28 assists, ten digs and nine kills. Jaelyn Grumieaux added 26 digs, Bren Hill 19 kills, Shelby Burke. 10 kills and Olivia Hamilton 14 points. (Tennis) Sullivan downed the Lincoln Boys...
LHS Homecoming Set for September 23rd
Vincennes Lincoln’s annual Homecoming celebration is set for Friday, September 23rd. The LHS Homecoming celebration is among the biggest and best across Indiana. The traditional Homecoming Parade will happen around 3:45 that afternoon. Also, Homecoming activities will happen before and after the game at the Riverfront Pavilion. Some nearby streets will also be closed on the 23rd as part of the Homecoming celebration.
Tuesday’s Sports Schedule
On the local sports scene for today.. The Vincennes Lincoln volleyball team plays host to Jasper. JV at six and you can watch the varsity match beginning at around seven at wzdm.com. The Lincoln Boys soccer team travels to Jasper. The Lincoln Tennis team plays at White River Valley. The...
Christopher Carper, 56, Vincennes
Christopher E. Carper, 56, of Vincennes passed away Sunday, September 4th, 2022. Christopher was born on May 17th, 1966 in Stuttgart, AR to Glenn D. Carper & Sharon (Simmons) and Larry Yeida. Chirstopher spent his time riding motorcycles, fishing, playing bingo and spending time with his friends and family. Those...
Ruth Bair, 58, Vincennes
Ruth A. (Turner) Bahr, 58, of Vincennes, IN passed away due to a car accident in Alabama on August 31, 2022. Ruth was born September 18, 1963 in Vincennes, the daughter of Thomas Turner and Laverne Brown Turner Kent. Ruth was a graduate of Rivet High School and received an A.S. Degree in Gerontology from Vincennes University and she began her career as an activities coordinator in the health care of seniors. She married Thomas Bahr on April 28, 1984 and they made their life together for over 38 years. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, K of C Auxiliary, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Laura Nicholson, 77, Washington
Laura Frances (Wagler) Nicholson , 77, passed away on Sunday, September 4th, 2022 with her family by her side. Laura was born in Daviess County on February 15th , 1945 to the late Herman and Verda (Thuss) Wagler. Church was a big part of her life as well as her...
Bill Greentree, 83, Vincennes
William E. “Bill” Greentree, 83, of Vincennes, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 11, 1939, in Decker, Indiana, to Everett and Pearl (Briner) Greentree. Bill, as he was known by friends and family, spent his life in Knox County,...
Daviess County Hosting “Recovery Day” Saturday
Several organizations in Daviess County are hosting a ‘Recovery Day’ Event this month to provide answers for people with questions about help for substance abuse and mental health issues. September is ‘Recovery Month’ and Saturday will be ‘Recovery Day’ at Eastside Park in Washington.
Don Sabla, 76, Oaktown
Don Thomas Sabla, 76, of Oaktown, passed away on Thursday, September 1st, 2022. Don was born in Terre Haute on November 30th, 1945 to Edward C. and Miriam K. (Elston) Sabla. On June 26th, 1999, Don married the love of his life Deborah Ann (Stuffle) Sabla. He graduated from ISU, earning a Bachelors degree. Don served in the Army and also retired from the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.
Tommy Lee Fish, 61, Bicknell
Tommy “Tom” Lee Fish 61, of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Tom was born November 2, 1960 in Vincennes, IN to the late Thomas Fish and Carolyn Lawton Fish. Tom was employed with the United States Postal Service, Bicknell. He served his...
Area Gas Prices As Commuters Return to Work
Gas Prices around Vincennes are anywhere from $3.55 a gallon to $3.69 a gallon this morning as you head to work. In Lawrenceville, most stations are reporting fuel at $3.89 a gallon. According to Triple-A, Indiana’s Average Gas Price is $3.90 a gallon, while Illinois is around $4.11 a gallon....
Closure Coming for SR 358 Near Elnora
State Road 358 near Elnora in Daviess County will close on Monday of next week for pipe replacement operations. State Road 358 will be affected in Daviess County, from County Road 300 East to County Road 425 East. Work should be complete by the end of the week, depending on...
Pre-Bid Conferences To Take Place for New Water Tower in Vincennes
Vincennes Water Utilities officials are moving forward with pre-bid conferences for construction of a new water tank near Lincoln High School. The project is part of an improvement of water services to the eastern part of Vincennes. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie knows the process will be a...
New Speed Limit Coming to Old Wheatland Road
The Knox County Commissioners have approved on second and third reading the implementation of a speed limit on Old Wheatland Road The new speed limit will be 30 miles per hour from Hillcrest Road to McClure Road and 45 miles per hour between McClure Road and State Road 550 Previously, the speed limit was set by state statute for county roads which is 55 miles per hour. The speed limit change takes place immediately.
Daviess County Arrests from Monday
Daviess County Sheriffs Officials arrested a 19-year-old man Monday on a single count of Rape. At 8:45 PM, officials booked 19-year-old Tyler Vachon on the charge. He is being held on $100,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Daviess County Sheriffs Officials arrested a man on charges of disorderly...
Knox County Commissioners Meet Today
The Knox County Commissioners are slated to meet this morning at 10. That meeting will be held at the Vincennes City Hall Council Chambers. We will keep you informed with what happened at that meeting later this afternoon.
Traffic Stop Leads to OWI Arrest
Knox County Sheriff’s Officials arrested a man early Tuesday following a traffic stop. At 9:08 AM, deputies booked 40-year-old Robert Catt on a single count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was booked into the Knox County Jail.
Knox County Solar Project Running About A Year Behind
Tenaska has been working on updating county officials on the latest with the Knox County Solar Project. Officials say that they are a year behind schedule. According to County Commissioner Kellie Streeter, the delay is due to issues in getting the supply of solar panels to the area. Meanwhile, the...
Mixed Optimism This Year About Crop Yields in Area
The early predictions on harvest are scattered between average and above average yields. Knox County Extension agent Valerie Clingerman confirms this mindset. Clingerman also knows a “wait and see” attitude is a good one to take when it comes to crop yield. With recent heavy rain, some plants...
Vincennes Man Sentenced to Prison Following Guilty Plea
A Vincennes man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal meth-related offenses. 54 year-old Christopher Wrought admitted to his role in transferring both meth and heroin from Fresno, California to Bloomfield. He was stopped by federal officials in May of last year; he was carrying nearly 250 grams of meth, along with 64 pounds of marijuana and 8 grams of cocaine. He also had $10,000 in cash on his person. A further search of two FedEx parcels delivered to an address in Bloomfield found over 1,100 grams of meth, 178 grams of heroin, and 63 grams of cocaine. Authorities allege the packages were two of 12 suspected drug parcels sent to Wrought at Greene County locations.
