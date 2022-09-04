ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guarded optimism: The runs aren't coming for Cleveland, but no one is panicking just yet

By Brad Bournival, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

Maybe the Guardians need to call on Crash Davis.

Maybe they’ll get something similar on Sunday.

It’s a classic scene from “Bull Durham” where Deke laments about the Bulls' losing streak and hopes for a rainout. Davis, played by Kevin Costner, breaks into the park and turns on the sprinklers.

Mother Nature may do the trick for Cleveland with a 50% chance of the wet stuff predicted for Sunday.

Boy, do the Guardians need it.

Guarded Approach: It's one day at a time for young Guardians in the playoff hunt.

After snapping a scoreless streak of 27 innings — the club’s longest since a 28-inning scoring dry spell in 1991 — on Friday, Cleveland was at it again in a 4-0 loss to Seattle on Saturday.

It extended the Guardians’ losing streak to four, matching the longest skid since July 4-6.

“It’s just baseball,” left fielder Steven Kwan said. “There’s a lot of variants with it. Some barrels are finding guys and then we jammed some guys and they found some holes.”

Had the Chicago White Sox not tossed a one-hitter in a 13-0 win over Minnesota, the Guardians would be tied with Minnesota in the American League Central.

Home cooking doesn't taste very good right now

Even more alarming is the fact Cleveland has been outscored 17-1 during the skid.

“Sometimes it’s the next-day starter even when you’re going good. I do know the best way to get out of it is just to keep battling like crazy,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “Give yourself enough chances. We’ll get it. We’ll figure it out. It’s not a whole lot of fun right now. Nobody is showing up to not score and lose, but the only way I know to do it right is just to keep fighting and keep clawing and don’t give up.”

The Guardians were no match for 2021 Cy Young award winner and August Pitcher of the Month Robbie Ray, who went allowed six hits, struck out three and didn’t walk a batter in six dominant innings.

Cleveland has only scored in three of the 45 innings during the homestand and has been shut out in three of the last four games, four of the last six and five of the last 10.

“It’s just not getting that big hit, I’m sure,” Kwan said. “I think we’re putting ourselves in a really good spot. We’re just not getting that one hit. I think we were close to a good one. We’re putting some good swings on it. We’re just not putting it all together.”

Guardians' spark is there; they hope fire comes soon

There were opportunities, but the Guardians left nine on the base and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position Saturday.

“I don’t want to say that they don’t care because they do enormously,” Francona said. “But I don’t think it’s to the point where they’re squeezing the bat. We’ve run into some really good pitching and we’re not swinging the bats collectively very well. That’s a bad combination. All the things I said about these guys last week, I still feel the same way. We just gotta figure it out.”

Zach Plesac's path still uncertain

Zach Plesac , who broke his hand punching the ground last week after giving up a home run to the Mariners, met with team physician Tom Graham and will have to wait to see how long the injury will take.

“They had a Zoom call that happened right before the game last night, so he concurred with everything that kind of we’ve seen,” Francona said. “Right now, it is non-displaced. So, he’ll stay in a splint-ish thing for about a week and he’ll be re-evaluated.

"I don’t know if delicate is the right word — they want to make sure that they don’t give him too much activity and it would become displaced. That wouldn’t be good, so they’ll examine him again in a week.”

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guarded optimism: The runs aren't coming for Cleveland, but no one is panicking just yet

