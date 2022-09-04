ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Heights meeting highlights tension and city's need for careful land use planning

By Linda Simkins
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
You may have noticed the increasing tension between neighborhoods and developers in Springfield. City leaders and the Chamber are concerned. So are residents. Adding to the mix are the newer, further to the right developer groups organized to influence local politics, such as Truth In Politics and the Chamber’s rival Springfield Council for Better Business, both with their stance against “anti-business policies and regulations.”

While the conflict between the Galloway neighborhood and developer continues, the recent highly contentious University Heights developer meeting with the neighborhood generated high interest. Exacerbating this situation is the upcoming vote in November on the rezoning of the property across from Sequiota Park in Galloway, when all city residents will weigh in.

What is Springfield’s vision of Quality of Place? How can we support development, but manage its impact on neighborhoods? How can we encourage much needed density and mixed types of housing? How will we develop sensitive corridors such as the residential on Sunshine between Jefferson and National and on National between Sunshine and Grand? How can we grow as an attractive, safe and inclusive place for everyone?

Two recent positive changes were the separation of economic development out of the planning department and the hiring of a planning director from outside the area. But the big change will come from Springfield’s soon to be adopted comprehensive plan, SGF Forward, with its conscious awareness of a development’s impact on neighborhoods.

Created through intense public input, this is everyone’s plan, not the developers’ plan. It will be the foundation for the regulatory framework of revised zoning codes initiating new design standards which could do much to relieve this conflict and give the Planning & Zoning Commission the tools and guidance it needs.

In the near future we will enter into a “no man’s land” after adoption of the new comprehensive plan, but before new regulatory zoning codes are in place. To prevent poor planning decisions that negatively impact neighborhoods, the Planning & Zoning Commission should initiate an administrative delay for rezoning in sensitive corridors, such as Sunshine from Jefferson to National, and National north to Grand, and City Council should approve.

The Commission needs guidance and tools to prevent potentially impacted neighborhoods, such as University Heights, from poor planning decisions made before codes are in place. Further, the City could use that time to create a University Heights neighborhood plan, as it did for Phelps Grove and Rountree upon the encroachment of MSU. These measures could serve to lessen conflicts and provide constructive guidance and develop trust.

Land use decisions affect all of us. The key to implementing Springfield’s new blueprint for growth is for our elected City Council members to support code revisions that truly implement the plan and have the courage to not bow to political pressures. Whether or not this occurs will highly depend on the outcome of the April 2023 city council election. If you thought the school board election was divisive, just wait. Dark money and special interests will exert their influence. If these special interests prevail we may not achieve our vision for growth.

Linda Simkins lives in Springfield.

