Vehicle Separates During High-Speed Crash, Driver Injured

Seattle, WA: A vehicle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on West Marginal Way when it hit a tree, separated, then traveled around 800 more feet to its final resting place on the 5600 block of West Marginal Way in the Riverview neighborhood of Seattle around 1:32 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

Steve Hickey / KNN

Another vehicle stopped and picked up the female driver who had significant injuries. Police have been unable to locate a victim at this time.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

