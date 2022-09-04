ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Vehicle Separates During High-Speed Crash, Driver Injured

By Key News Network
 4 days ago

Seattle, WA: A vehicle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on West Marginal Way when it hit a tree, separated, then traveled around 800 more feet to its final resting place on the 5600 block of West Marginal Way in the Riverview neighborhood of Seattle around 1:32 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4unR_0hhjV5cf00
Steve Hickey / KNN

Another vehicle stopped and picked up the female driver who had significant injuries. Police have been unable to locate a victim at this time.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

