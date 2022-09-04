Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the poolKath LeeSaint Augustine, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies reportZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: Construction starting soon along County Road 218Zoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
News4Jax.com
Parents arrested on manslaughter, other charges after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself, Gainesville police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A father and a mother were arrested Wednesday after their 3-year-old son fatally shot himself last month, the Gainesville Police Department said. Just before 6 p.m. Aug. 24, first responders were called to the shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. According to the Police Department,...
alachuachronicle.com
Parents arrested on multiple charges following shooting death of 3-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers and EMS responded to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community, in reference to a shooting involving a three-year-old child. The child was transported to UF Shands, where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation revealed that the child obtained a firearm from an unlocked gun case in the home. The child was playing with the firearm when it went off, striking him. Investigation revealed that both parents were not home during this incident.
News4Jax.com
Missing autistic woman found safe, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked for help tracking down a missing 23-year-old woman. After a search, the Sheriff’s Office said she was located safe. Because she is no longer missing, the woman’s name has been removed from the article.
News4Jax.com
State fire marshal investigating cause of Church Street house fire that critically injured person
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house Wednesday night on Church Street that critically injured one person. According to a spokesperson for the Jacksonvolle Fire and Rescue Department, one person was transported from the scene near the intersection of Liberty Street to a hospital for treatment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report: Motorcyclist ‘recklessly fled’ while ‘popping a wheelie’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report sheds more light on the events that led to a motorcyclist’s arrest Monday. According to police, FHP was conducting speed enforcement on I-95, just south of State Road 202 (Butler Blvd.) when a grey colored motorcycle was passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Beach police arrest school safety officer accused of inappropriately touching teen
A now-former school safety officer accused of inappropriately touching a teenager was arrested Tuesday by the Atlantic Beach Police Department on multiple charges, according to authorities. Shaun Lorenzo Golphin, 42, was booked into the Duval County jail on one felony count of lewd and lascivious battery — encouraging or enticing...
Silver Alert: Missing St. Johns County man last seen on A1A, deputies say
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ponte Vedra Beach man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Marzio Alfonso Trotta, 81, was last seen on State Road A1A N around 1 p.m., the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JSO: Foul play suspected after man found dead in Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of what they have called, “a suspicious death” at a residence in the 600 block of West 25 Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Update: 9/6/22 9:30 p.m. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office...
WCJB
One person hospitalized after shooting at Gainesville apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex early Tuesday morning. UPDATE: Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers say they found a man suffering gunshot wounds at Sweetwater Square on Northeast...
How Florida Highway Patrol brought the Monopoly Motorcycle Bandit down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details are in on Florida Highway Patrol's pursuit, non-pursuit, aerial support and capture of a 25-year-old Jacksonville motorcyclist who fled from a trooper recklessly through traffic. Not only did Bradley Scott Allen try to make a run for it, he popped a wheelie while doing...
News4Jax.com
Person critically injured in industrial accident on Blount Island, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was critically injured in an industrial accident Wednesday on Blount Island, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. According to JFRD, the person was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening. Aerials from the News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter showed several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspects caught stealing gas in Yulee, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Monday afternoon, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 7/11 convenience store at Lofton Square Court in Yulee in reference to fuel actively being stolen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. NCSO reports state that the gas station employees said that two...
WCJB
Crash in Putnam County leaves man in critical condition
SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers reported that a 49-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Putnam County. At around 2:45 on Monday afternoon, a car was headed South on US Highway 17 near the city of Satsuma. Troopers say the driver ran off-road into a ditch,...
Shooting at Palatka supper club leaves 2 dead, 2 in critical condition, 5th person beaten
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people are dead and two more are hurt after police say an argument during a gathering in Palatka turned into a shooting. Investigators say a fifth person was beaten, then several cars took off from the scene. Putnam County Fire Rescue took on help from...
‘We got to unite’: Friends identify local artist as Palatka shooting victim
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE 1:34 p.m.- The Palatka Police Department have officially identified 26-year-old Luther Ward and 32-year-old Dontae Diaz, who goes by Antepyle Sanchez, as the victims that passed away as a result of Saturday’s shooting. The police department also said that the other victims are recovering and have been discharged from the hospital.
2 killed, 2 in critical condition after shooting at Florida supper club
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people were killed and two others were in critical condition after gunfire broke out after a confrontation between two groups at a northeast Florida supper club Saturday night, authorities said. Four people were shot and one person was struck with a blunt object at Vick’s...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for attempted burglary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham J McGill, 54, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with attempted burglary after allegedly attempting to enter a house and a car. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call from the victim, who said that McGill had come to her home at about 9:15 p.m. on September 2 and had entered her front gate, walked around her yard, and then, after looking around to make sure no one was watching, tried to open the front door. The door was locked, so McGill reportedly looked around again to make sure nobody was around and pulled the door handles on a vehicle.
News4Jax.com
‘I just don’t understand’: Mother of man killed in Palatka shooting mourns death
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A mother of one of the victims killed in a deadly shooting in Palatka Saturday is speaking out about her loved one. Luther Ward Jr.,26, was killed in a shooting outside of Vick’s Supper Club on US 17 and North 18th Street that left another dead, two people in critical condition and a fifth person severely hurt after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” according to the Palatka Police Department.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Police arrest motorcycle driver who tried to flee traffic stop, ended up in canal
3:49 a.m. — 100 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Loitering or prowling. While patrolling a local plaza, a police officer spotted a 30-year-old Ormond Beach man in the rear parking lot. He had a flashlight and was looking around the parking lot. The officer noted all the businesses were closed.
Comments / 9