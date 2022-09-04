ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Parents arrested on multiple charges following shooting death of 3-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers and EMS responded to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community, in reference to a shooting involving a three-year-old child. The child was transported to UF Shands, where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation revealed that the child obtained a firearm from an unlocked gun case in the home. The child was playing with the firearm when it went off, striking him. Investigation revealed that both parents were not home during this incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Missing autistic woman found safe, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked for help tracking down a missing 23-year-old woman. After a search, the Sheriff’s Office said she was located safe. Because she is no longer missing, the woman’s name has been removed from the article.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

State fire marshal investigating cause of Church Street house fire that critically injured person

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house Wednesday night on Church Street that critically injured one person. According to a spokesperson for the Jacksonvolle Fire and Rescue Department, one person was transported from the scene near the intersection of Liberty Street to a hospital for treatment.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Palatka, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Palatka, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

One person hospitalized after shooting at Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex early Tuesday morning. UPDATE: Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers say they found a man suffering gunshot wounds at Sweetwater Square on Northeast...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person critically injured in industrial accident on Blount Island, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was critically injured in an industrial accident Wednesday on Blount Island, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. According to JFRD, the person was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening. Aerials from the News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter showed several...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash in Putnam County leaves man in critical condition

SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers reported that a 49-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Putnam County. At around 2:45 on Monday afternoon, a car was headed South on US Highway 17 near the city of Satsuma. Troopers say the driver ran off-road into a ditch,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man on probation arrested for attempted burglary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham J McGill, 54, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with attempted burglary after allegedly attempting to enter a house and a car. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call from the victim, who said that McGill had come to her home at about 9:15 p.m. on September 2 and had entered her front gate, walked around her yard, and then, after looking around to make sure no one was watching, tried to open the front door. The door was locked, so McGill reportedly looked around again to make sure nobody was around and pulled the door handles on a vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘I just don’t understand’: Mother of man killed in Palatka shooting mourns death

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A mother of one of the victims killed in a deadly shooting in Palatka Saturday is speaking out about her loved one. Luther Ward Jr.,26, was killed in a shooting outside of Vick’s Supper Club on US 17 and North 18th Street that left another dead, two people in critical condition and a fifth person severely hurt after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” according to the Palatka Police Department.
PALATKA, FL

