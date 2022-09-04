ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spooktacular: Get paid $1,300 to watch these Stephen King classics

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

W ant to earn a pretty penny by watching Pennywise ?

Dish Network , a satellite television company, is hosting its third annual "Scream Job," in which it pays one lucky contender to watch horror movies . The chosen applicant will earn $1,300 for the gig.

Dish Network is offering $1,300 to a lucky winner if they view several Stephen King movies and write down their experience.

The winner will be tasked with viewing Carrie (original or 2013 remake), Christine , Creepshow , Cujo , Doctor Sleep , Firestarter (original or 2022 remake), It (original or 2017 remake), It Chapter Two , Misery , The Mist , Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake), Salem's Lot , and The Shining . The viewer will also need to watch each movie before Halloween.

"As you watch, we’ll ask you to note how everything’s going—how’s your heart rate during the scary scenes? Which movie’s your favorite or least favorite? Are you watching these flicks alone or bringing a friend along so you can have night terrors together?" the company said in a press release.

The application asks for some general information from applicants and asks them to write a short explanation as to why they should be chosen. They can also record and submit an optional video about why they want the job. "Tell us why you’re the perfect victim and what you hope to gain from this experience (aside from the $1,300, of course), and this dream—or nightmare job—could be yours!" Dish tells prospective applicants.

The chosen person will also be gifted a "survival kit" that comes "with a blanket, popcorn, candy, and some Stephen King paraphernalia" ahead of their movies. The "swag bag" is valued at $350, according to the company.

Further, the company will send a Fitbit to track heart rate during the films.

After finishing the movies and filing their report, the $1,300 will be paid.

According to Dish, "This job is not for the faint of heart, but it could be for you. The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track their experience."

"They could even share their scares on social media and vlog every time they jump out of their seats," it suggests. "No degree is necessary, nor will a drug test or background check be performed; however, applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply."

