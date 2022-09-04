Read full article on original website
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Home prices on the rise in Iredell as reappraisal process continues
Iredell County continues to grow and the prices of homes continue to rise. During a request from Tax Assessor Fran Elliott at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, she said the county was growing with the median sales price of homes on the rise. According to multiple listing services data, the median price rose from roughly $265,000 in 2019 to $389,000 in the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. She said building permit requests have doubled over the past seven years as well.
NASCAR returning to North Wilkesboro next year with 2023 All-Star Race
North Wilkesboro Speedway will welcome back NASCAR on May 21, 2023 when it hosts the All-Star Race. The speedway hasn’t hosted a NASCAR national series event since 1996. Gov. Roy Cooper and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were on hand for the announcement in Raleigh on Thursday morning. “Some of my...
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
Iredell County Public Library announces September schedule
The Iredell County Public Library has a number of events planned for September where the public can learn North Carolina history, hear some poetry, or just practice their coloring skills. The events featured below are just some of the highlighted events for the next month. Registration is required for all...
WATCH NOW: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the resurrection of North Wilkesboro Speedway
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Just months ago, even some of North Wilkesboro Speedway's biggest supporters weren't sure NASCAR's Cup series could return to the track. Thursday, word came that North Wilkesboro will host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023.
Second "Second Saturday Festival" set for Saturday in Statesville
Live music, food, artisans, vendors, fun and craft beer are on tap to return to Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville as the latest edition of the “Second Saturday Festival” is set to kick off at 3 p.m. There will be an expanded Kid Zone to play...
Low country boil raises $1,125 for Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont
For more photos from the low country boil fundraiser, please see page A5 or online at www.statesville.com and Facebook. Red Buffalo Brewing Co. in downtown Statesville hosted a special event Sunday to raise money for a local organization. The low country boil raised $1,125 for the Boys and Girls Club...
Sports scheduling topic at I-SS board meeting
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education noted their intentions to review operational policies that currently require in-county schools to schedule each other in sports at Tuesday night’s board meeting. Added to the agenda by Doug Knight, he told the board he had been asked about scheduling by a parent...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 1 min ago.
Wake Forest welcomes the return of linebacker Ryan Smenda for Saturday's Vanderbilt game
Lost in the hoopla of Sam Hartman’s return to the Wake Forest football team is also the return of senior linebacker Ryan Smenda. Smenda missed Wake Forest’s 44-10 win over VMI last week serving a one-game suspension for a targeting call in last season’s Gator Bowl win over Rutgers. The suspension for one game carried over despite the work behind the scenes of Coach Dave Clawson and the ACC to have the ruling overturned.
Doctors clear Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to play. He missed season opener but could play against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Quarterback Sam Hartman has been cleared to play again for No. 23-ranked Wake Forest. Hartman, who has been out since Aug. 10 after undergoing a surgery for a non-football injury, was cleared to play by team doctors. He’s gotten the OK to practice and could play on Saturday when the Demon Deacons face Vanderbilt in a noon game.
Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform Saturday in Taylorsville
The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring Landslide — A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park, 101 W. Main Ave. in Taylorsville. The performance is sponsored by Alexander County Government. Paying homage...
Officer honored for saving children from burning home in Hickory
A Hickory police officer was honored Tuesday for saving two children from a burning home in May. On May 1 at around 2:30 a.m., Dylan Cornett said he was driving his patrol car down First Avenue SW near a Save More convenience store. That’s when he noticed a small fire.
Fourth Creek Rotary donates to Salvation Army, honors one of its own
The Fourth Creek Rotary Club, at its weekly meeting Wednesday, heard about the needs and community support of the Statesville Police Department, honored one its own and presented a donation to the Salvation Army. Statesville Police Chief David Onley spoke to the club members about the needs of the city...
Bring them justice: Allison thinks arrests in 30-year-old double slaying will give hope to other families
It has taken nearly 30 years for the families affected by a 1992 double slaying and robbery to get close to receiving justice as a pair of arrests was recently made. Doris Allison, the sister of one of the victims, Willie Gene Allison, is grateful but hopes other families connected to unsolved crimes don’t have to wait as long as she and her family have.
