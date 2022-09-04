Omicron subvariant-specific boosters are coming: Who can get one and when?

U pdated omicron-specific boosters are becoming available across the country after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention greenlit the shots by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Thursday.

The reformulated boosters target both the original strain of the coronavirus from 2020 and omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5., which account for most cases circulating in the United States right now.

OMICRON-SPECIFIC BOOSTERS TO ROLL OUT IN DAYS AFTER CDC SIGNS OFF

"The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant. They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster, and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”

Who is eligible?

People 12 or older may receive one updated booster after at least two months have passed following the primary two-dose vaccination series or their last booster, regardless of how many they have gotten.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Moderna's updated booster for those 18 and older and Pfizer-BioNTech's for people 12 and older.

People can receive either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech's updated booster, regardless of which previous manufacturer's vaccines they got.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are recommended to get a booster by the CDC, but they will not be eligible for the new boosters at this time. They instead are recommended to receive one dose of one of the boosters authorized previously.

How long should I wait if I have had a recent COVID-19 infection?

People who have had a recent COVID-19 infection are suggested to wait at least three months from their symptom onset or since receiving a positive test result before getting the booster, according to clinical considerations from the CDC.

Where can I get one?

The new boosters are expected to be available across the country in a matter of days, with some health providers already announcing they have the boosters in stock.

The Biden administration purchased 170 million doses of Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's bivalent boosters in anticipation of the FDA's approval to speed up a fall rollout. The Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that all 50 states and Washington, D.C., have preordered doses, which are expected to be ready for eligible patients "shortly after Labor Day."

Pharmaceutical giant Walgreens said Friday that they are now offering the updated boosters at their pharmacies. Customers are encouraged to book an appointment through the Walgreens app, 1-800-WALGREENS, or online at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.

CVS announced it would offer the updated boosters with individual locations receiving them on a rolling basis over the new few days and weeks.

"Since initial supply is limited, patients who would like to receive the updated boosters are encouraged to make an appointment using our digital scheduler," the company said in a statement.

States and localities have also said that they will make the shots available to residents in the coming days through clinics and other vaccination sites. Washington residents will be able to get the updated boosters beginning Wednesday at COVID-19 centers across the district, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

What is the difference from previous shots?

The FDA has said the updated vaccine formula is expected to provide better protection against infection and severe disease caused by the omicron variant.

"The COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19," said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. "As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Some vaccine experts have been skeptical about how much additional protection the new shots will provide, though they generally agree that they will have some benefit.