ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Omicron subvariant-specific boosters are coming: Who can get one and when?

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fj0n2_0hhjTBlM00

U pdated omicron-specific boosters are becoming available across the country after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention greenlit the shots by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Thursday.

The reformulated boosters target both the original strain of the coronavirus from 2020 and omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5., which account for most cases circulating in the United States right now.

OMICRON-SPECIFIC BOOSTERS TO ROLL OUT IN DAYS AFTER CDC SIGNS OFF

"The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant. They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster, and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”

Who is eligible?

People 12 or older may receive one updated booster after at least two months have passed following the primary two-dose vaccination series or their last booster, regardless of how many they have gotten.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Moderna's updated booster for those 18 and older and Pfizer-BioNTech's for people 12 and older.

People can receive either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech's updated booster, regardless of which previous manufacturer's vaccines they got.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are recommended to get a booster by the CDC, but they will not be eligible for the new boosters at this time. They instead are recommended to receive one dose of one of the boosters authorized previously.

How long should I wait if I have had a recent COVID-19 infection?

People who have had a recent COVID-19 infection are suggested to wait at least three months from their symptom onset or since receiving a positive test result before getting the booster, according to clinical considerations from the CDC.

Where can I get one?

The new boosters are expected to be available across the country in a matter of days, with some health providers already announcing they have the boosters in stock.

The Biden administration purchased 170 million doses of Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's bivalent boosters in anticipation of the FDA's approval to speed up a fall rollout. The Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that all 50 states and Washington, D.C., have preordered doses, which are expected to be ready for eligible patients "shortly after Labor Day."

Pharmaceutical giant Walgreens said Friday that they are now offering the updated boosters at their pharmacies. Customers are encouraged to book an appointment through the Walgreens app, 1-800-WALGREENS, or online at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.

CVS announced it would offer the updated boosters with individual locations receiving them on a rolling basis over the new few days and weeks.

"Since initial supply is limited, patients who would like to receive the updated boosters are encouraged to make an appointment using our digital scheduler," the company said in a statement.

States and localities have also said that they will make the shots available to residents in the coming days through clinics and other vaccination sites. Washington residents will be able to get the updated boosters beginning Wednesday at COVID-19 centers across the district, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

What is the difference from previous shots?

The FDA has said the updated vaccine formula is expected to provide better protection against infection and severe disease caused by the omicron variant.

"The COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19," said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. "As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Some vaccine experts have been skeptical about how much additional protection the new shots will provide, though they generally agree that they will have some benefit.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC News

How, where and when to get updated Covid booster shots

That teenagers and adults get updated booster shots from Pfizer or Moderna. The shots — also known as bivalent vaccines —are designed to target both the original coronavirus strain and the currently circulating omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The decision follows a similar recommendation from a panel of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot

In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
DogTime

Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States

Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health
Ars Technica

CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
nypressnews.com

Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BGR.com

If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
FOOD SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
231K+
Followers
69K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy