SkySports

County Championship: Kyle Abbott boosts Hampshire's title bid as Yorkshire make progress

From 167-5 and 273-7, Hampshire's response was robust with Aneurin Donald firing an 84-ball 94 before Abbott's 45-delivery barrage helped maintain the pressure on leaders Surrey. Having declared on 400, Northamptonshire were brilliant in their defence, with only Will Young falling before reaching 77-1 at the close. Yorkshire opener Fin...
SkySports

Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports

The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
SkySports

England vs South Africa: Rain delays start of series-deciding third Test

The start of play had already been pushed back by 30 minutes due to overnight rain and roughly 10 minutes before the rescheduled start time, the heavens opened again. Prior to that, England won the toss and Ben Stokes chose to stick to the tactic that has served his side so well this summer and bowl first.
SkySports

Marcus Stewart: Former Premier League striker diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Former Premier League striker Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after 12 months of testing. Stewart, whose playing career spanned 20 years, amassed over 650 appearances at eight different clubs, including Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Exeter City, scoring over 250 goals.
SkySports

Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter in talks over Stamford Bridge role

Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season, with Brighton boss Graham Potter edging closer to replacing the German. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Potter in central London on Wednesday afternoon for what were described as "positive talks" about the Brighton manager's future role at Stamford Bridge and the club's plans to develop the whole football operation.
