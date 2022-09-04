Read full article on original website
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest
Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
Liz Truss' left-wing maths professor father was 'so saddened' about her metamorphosis from anti-monarchist Lib Dem to Tory that he 'could barely bring himself to speak about it'
Liz Truss' left-wing academic father was apparently 'so saddened' at her metamorphosis from an anti-monarchist Lib Dem to a Tory that he finds it difficult to talk about it, according to reports. A former neighbour of maths professor John Truss claims he was 'sometimes furious' and could 'barely bring himself...
What To Know About Liz Truss, Britain’s New Prime Minister
The next Prime Minister is many things—but above all a political chameleon.
Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, 'dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee and moves in with his mistress'
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has reportedly ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey following the Russian invasion.
Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go
A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation
A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
More than 10,000 people will die this winter due to rising energy bills in ‘humanitarian crisis’, NHS boss warns
NHS Chiefs have warned that more than 10,000 Brits could die this winter as they turn off heaters because of rocketing bills. The NHS Confederation, a group representing trusts across Britain, wrote to Nadhim Zahawi today, pleading with the Chancellor to do more to tackle eye watering bills. The group...
A wheelchair user says she was left 'humiliated' on a flight after the captain announced that departure was delayed because of her chair
Geraldine Freeman, from the UK, called the experience "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating."
EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
Scottish aristocrat Lord Strathnaver, 40, found dead at foot of 30ft cliffs near ruined Thurso castle as police probe ‘unexplained death’
A Scottish aristocrat with a passion for surfing was tragically found dead at the foot of cliffs on Saturday night. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, 40, was found at the bottom of 30ft cliffs at Thurso East, near the ruined 19th century Thurso Castle in Caithness. Thurso Lifeboat reported that a...
NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point
A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
Queen to remain in Scotland for audience with Boris Johnson and new prime minister
Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland for her audience with Boris Johnson and the new incoming prime minister.The 96-year-old monarch has traditionally met with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace.This year, the audience will be held at her residence in the Scottish Highlands, Balmoral Castle.Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been going head-to-head to replace Boris Johnson, with the winner of the Conservative Party leadership race due to be announced on Monday, 5 September.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
Harry and Meghan 'turn down Prince Charles' open invitation' to stay with him at Balmoral during their trip to the UK after he 'reiterated' that the couple are 'always welcome' - despite his 'pain' at their jibes towards the Royal Family
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle declined an 'open invitation' to stay with Prince Charles at his Scottish holiday house on the Balmoral estates. The Prince of Wales told the couple they were 'always welcome' at his home ahead of their trip to the UK, palace sources confirmed. The...
Queen Elizabeth II dead a 96 after 70 years on the throne
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement. A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and her name defines an age: the modern Elizabethan Era. The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilize and modernize across decades of huge social change and family scandals. With the death of the queen, her son Charles, automatically becomes monarch, even though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name.
Britain’s new leader Liz Truss says it’s fair to give more money back to society’s wealthiest people
Liz Truss, pictured in April 2022, is the favorite to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's Prime Minister. The U.K. is in the throes of its deepest cost of living crisis for decades, piling pressure on the country’s incoming leader to bolster the floundering economy. Liz Truss, a senior lawmaker...
BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC
In pictures: The prime ministers appointed by the Queen
The Queen has appointed every prime minister since Anthony Eden in 1955, but Liz Truss was the first invited to Scotland. In a break with tradition, the new PM did not meet the Queen in London at Buckingham Palace. The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, when Winston Churchill...
BBC
Cost of living: Disabled people need heating costs help - MS Society
An "urgent increase" in financial support is needed to help people with disabilities to get through the winter, according to a charity. The MS Society said disabled people faced extra living costs, with some already being forced to choose between essentials like fuel and medication. "I feel really anxious," said...
