ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Should KC Chiefs include Week 2 in their Week 1 approach?

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the process of formulating the game plan for their very first game of the season when they travel to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Cardinals. Kansas City then has to immediately turn around and host the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football four days later. Playing on Thursday is never fun but is it an advantage to have the game this early in the season? Also, should Kansas City already plan for the Week 2 game as a part of their Week 1 approach?
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Rams extend Sean McVay, Les Snead: What rival NFL fans think

The Los Angeles Rams have extended head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead, which will only further their reign atop the NFC. McVay and Snead have earned their money, that much is certain. After winning the team’s first Super Bowl since the Greatest Show on Turf, every franchise in football is employing some version of the Rams model — several even hired head coaches that look eerily similar to McVay.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy