Cubs could bring back former fan favorite to the front office
The Chicago Cubs could bring back a member of the 2016 World Series team, Ben Zobrist, into a front office role. While the Cubs World Series team of 2016 may seem like a long time ago to fans and prognosticators alike, Chicago may try to bridge the gap. Zobrist has...
Adam Wainwright says goodbye to ‘the best ever’ in heartfelt Yadier Molina tribute
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is approaching his final career game, and pitcher Adam Wainwright said an emotional goodbye. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is approaching his final career game, and pitcher Adam Wainwright said an emotional goodbye to the veteran player. Wainwright narrated a video and opened...
Should KC Chiefs include Week 2 in their Week 1 approach?
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the process of formulating the game plan for their very first game of the season when they travel to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Cardinals. Kansas City then has to immediately turn around and host the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football four days later. Playing on Thursday is never fun but is it an advantage to have the game this early in the season? Also, should Kansas City already plan for the Week 2 game as a part of their Week 1 approach?
Rams extend Sean McVay, Les Snead: What rival NFL fans think
The Los Angeles Rams have extended head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead, which will only further their reign atop the NFC. McVay and Snead have earned their money, that much is certain. After winning the team’s first Super Bowl since the Greatest Show on Turf, every franchise in football is employing some version of the Rams model — several even hired head coaches that look eerily similar to McVay.
