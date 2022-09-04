The Kansas City Chiefs are in the process of formulating the game plan for their very first game of the season when they travel to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Cardinals. Kansas City then has to immediately turn around and host the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football four days later. Playing on Thursday is never fun but is it an advantage to have the game this early in the season? Also, should Kansas City already plan for the Week 2 game as a part of their Week 1 approach?

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO