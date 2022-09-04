Read full article on original website
Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect
Retirees could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Social Security benefits can be taxable on the federal level for many retirees, but the majority of states don’t tax this type of income. There are 12 states that have their own tax on Social Security income, and it’s important for retirees who reside in these states to know about it.
Here's Why Oct. 13 Is Social Security's Most Important Day of the Year
This announcement will directly affect the monthly payouts of over 65 million beneficiaries.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
I’m a coin expert – one simple trick to find valuable pennies which could be worth $100s
THE penny has been a staple of US currency since one-cent coins were first minted in 1972. Most pennies have a distinct bronze color, despite the fact that the coins are primarily made of copper and zinc. For a short time during World War II, however, the US decided to...
Suze Orman Says This Is the Smartest Move in the Current Economy
Listening to Suze Orman on this move could be very smart.
Motley Fool
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These two penny stocks could generate life-changing gains for early shareholders.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just eight days
Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer.
CNET
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023
As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
