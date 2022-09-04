ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just eight days

Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
