Supplemental Security Income recipients only have to wait for a little over a week before they receive the first half of their $1,682 payments next month. Eligible recipients for this benefit will receive their first $841 payment on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,682 for the month. Eligible couples will also receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 next month, according to the Social Security Administration.

ECONOMY ・ 15 DAYS AGO