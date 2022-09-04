ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Crew draw Chicago Fire 0-0 despite having 25 shots

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37esze_0hhjRJkk00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew controlled its Saturday afternoon game against the Chicago Fire but were unable to score once despite having 25 shot attempts.

The Black & Gold drew the Fire 0-0 at Lower.com Field for a league-leading 13th draw this season to extend its unbeaten run to six straight.

Ohio State beats Notre Dame, 21-10

Columbus owned the stat sheet with 25 shots and 63% possession but couldn’t get any shots past current Chicago and future Chelsea keeper Gabriel Slonina, who made nine saves.

After another draw, the Crew keep up this extended run of not losing with just one loss in the team’s last 16 games. Columbus is in sixth-place with a four-point cushion in the playoff spots.

Next up for the Black & Gold is a trip north to Canada to face CF Montreal Friday evening at Stade Saputo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
superhits935.com

Sky fall in Game 4 of the WNBA Semi-Finals

The WNBA Semi-Finals are heading back to Chicago. The Sky lost Game Four against the Connecticut Sun 104-80 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Chicago trailed by 17 points at halftime and could never work their way back into the game. The best-of-five series is now tied at two games apiece. The...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Local business booms during Buckeye season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeye football is back and that means big business for shops and restaurants around Ohio Stadium, with some saying this was a record-breaking weekend. College Traditions spent Tuesday working to re-stock after the weekend, and Buckeye Donuts on N. High Street said businesses was non-stop for three days. “Busiest weekend we’ve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
letsbeardown.com

HERE ARE THE BEST CHICAGO ATHLETES AT EVERY JERSEY NUMBER!

With the Bears, the White Sox, the Cubs, the Blackhawks, and the Bulls, I think it's safe to say that the city of Chicago is one of the most historic cities in the world when it comes to professional sports teams. Well here is a very interesting post made by...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Full Ohio State women’s basketball schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 29-game regular season schedule for the Ohio State women’s basketball team has been released in full. Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes released the conference schedule for the 2022-23 season to complete its calendar as they look to repeat as Big Ten regular season champions and try to claim the Big Ten […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Ohio State#The Columbus Crew#The Chicago Fire#The Black Gold#Notre Dame#Cf Montreal#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As travel numbers have increased all summer long, this Labor Day has been one of the biggest travel weekends since before the pandemic. Between Buckeyes fan coming to town for the season opener and Labor Day vacationers, thousands of flyers passed through John Glenn International Airport. Bradley Reed and his family […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Viral Upper Arlington boy making progress in clinical studies

View Landon McChesney’s story in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Upper Arlington boy went viral again this weekend on Buckeye Gameday. The parents of an Upper Arlington boy named Landon wanted their son’s viral Gameday moment in Ann Arbor to happen again. The donations from the viral moment got them in genetic studies producing very […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer has changed venue and time for this Saturday. Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 3330 Scottwood Road, will have visitation for Donovan Lewis’ funeral at 11:00 a.m. on September 10 with the service scheduled to begin at 12:00 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster

C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

‘Ohio State Murders:’ Play written by alumna heads to Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A play written by an Ohio State University alumna detailing her experiences as a Black freshman in the 1950s is heading to Broadway.  Written by award-winning playwright Adrienne Kennedy, “Ohio State Murders” follows writer Suzanne Alexander who returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker. Throughout the play, Alexander’s experiences […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wgnradio.com

Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?

Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Blake Shelton to have 2023 concert at Nationwide Arena

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of country music’s biggest stars and a judge on NBC’s “The Voice” is coming to Columbus next year. Blake Shelton announced Wednesday morning he will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 10, 2023 as part of his Back to the Honky Tonk tour with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Great weather continues, changes this weekend in Columbus area

Saturday: Partly cloudy early, more clouds, few showers later, high 80. Finally a beautiful day, after a wet, and gray period. Expect mostly sunny skies into sunset with temps in the 70s this evening. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows into the lower to middle 50s. Expect a few scattered clouds on Thursday with temps pushing to the middle 70s by lunch. We will see highs back into the lower 80s about a degree above normal on Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy