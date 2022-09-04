ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovers Key water test sampling results are in

Two southwest Florida beaches posed a health threat but only one of them was forced to close down. Earlier this week, Lovers Key State Park closed its beach access because of possible fecal matter. It’s been five days since the beach access was closed and we just got the sampling...
TRAVEL
FAST test, not-so-fast results

Parents continue to wait for their children’s FAST testing scores even though they should’ve been out two weeks after testing. The new FAST is an acronym that stands for Florida Assessment of Student Thinking. The state does not have its reporting system running yet, so it’s left to...
FLORIDA STATE
Number of Florida inmates expected to climb steadily

TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) As a legislative panel prepares Friday to consider a plan to activate Florida National Guard members to help at short-staffed prisons, a recent report by state analysts shows that the number of inmates is expected to steadily climb in the coming years. The number of inmates plunged...
FLORIDA STATE
Local principal wins prestigious award

Heidi Keegan, the principal at Peace River Elementary School in Port Charlotte, is representing the state of Florida with a prestigious award. Keegan was nominated for the nationally distinguished Principal Award for promoting school culture and raising student achievement scores. “I froze for a minute And I said, Excuse me,...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Did Gov. DeSantis stop oil drilling in the Everglades?

Governor Ron DeSantis came to Southwest Florida Tuesday to collect an endorsement from the Everglades Trust. “When a company wanted to drill for oil in the Everglades, Governor DeSantis said no, and he extinguished that threat,” said Anna Upton, the CEO of the Everglades Trust on Tuesday. But did...
FLORIDA STATE

