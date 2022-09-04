Read full article on original website
Lovers Key water test sampling results are in
Two southwest Florida beaches posed a health threat but only one of them was forced to close down. Earlier this week, Lovers Key State Park closed its beach access because of possible fecal matter. It’s been five days since the beach access was closed and we just got the sampling...
FAST test, not-so-fast results
Parents continue to wait for their children’s FAST testing scores even though they should’ve been out two weeks after testing. The new FAST is an acronym that stands for Florida Assessment of Student Thinking. The state does not have its reporting system running yet, so it’s left to...
Dr. Oz bought Palm Beach mansion with help of man embroiled in fraud scheme
PALM BEACH (CBS) Among Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s 18 known real estate investments, none is larger or more valuable than Louwana, a 10-bedroom historic beachfront mansion in Palm Beach. The 18,559-square-foot estate has been valued at more than $36 million, according to local appraisal records. In an...
Suspect in Golden Gate Estates homicide could walk free after cooperating with deputies
Juan Rodriguez is being released from jail after one person died and another was hurt in a shooting in Golden Gate Estates. Second Degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and shooting into a dwelling were the charges that Rodriguez was being held on. However, on Tuesday afternoon a...
Number of Florida inmates expected to climb steadily
TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) As a legislative panel prepares Friday to consider a plan to activate Florida National Guard members to help at short-staffed prisons, a recent report by state analysts shows that the number of inmates is expected to steadily climb in the coming years. The number of inmates plunged...
Local principal wins prestigious award
Heidi Keegan, the principal at Peace River Elementary School in Port Charlotte, is representing the state of Florida with a prestigious award. Keegan was nominated for the nationally distinguished Principal Award for promoting school culture and raising student achievement scores. “I froze for a minute And I said, Excuse me,...
Did Gov. DeSantis stop oil drilling in the Everglades?
Governor Ron DeSantis came to Southwest Florida Tuesday to collect an endorsement from the Everglades Trust. “When a company wanted to drill for oil in the Everglades, Governor DeSantis said no, and he extinguished that threat,” said Anna Upton, the CEO of the Everglades Trust on Tuesday. But did...
