Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Marnus Labuschagne: Australia batter signs new two-year deal with Glamorgan
Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has signed with Glamorgan for a further two seasons. Labuschagne, 28, has risen to become the top-rated batter in the world during his time at the Welsh county. The 28-year-old has played for Glamorgan in the 2019, 2021 and 2022 seasons. But Labuschagne's availability for 2023...
BBC
County Championship: Roderick & Barnard steady Pears against Glamorgan
LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one):. Worcestershire 285-7 (96 overs): Roderick 88*, Barnard 75, Pollock 54; van der Gugten 3-42 Gareth Roderick and Ed Barnard put Worcestershire in a strong position against Glamorgan in Cardiff before a late wobble saw them finish on 285-7. Roderick's 88...
BBC
George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School
The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
U.K.・
BBC
Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. All the Queen's children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
BBC
Wales: FAW and BBC agree rights to show five more years of women's internationals
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and BBC Cymru Wales have agreed a new deal which secures the rights to broadcast Wales's international women's football games for the next five years. Wales' qualification games will be shown on the BBC until at least 2027. That includes the remainder of their...
BBC
Woman, 18, killed in Leeds crash named by police
An 18-year-old woman who died after a car crash in Leeds has been named by police. Georgia Bendelow, from Leeds, was critically injured in the crash involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road, at Swillington Common, on Wednesday. Ms Bendelow, a passenger...
BBC
Kyra Hill: Father makes water park plea as funeral held
The father of a girl who died after getting into trouble at a water park has appealed for help from the public as her funeral was held. Kyra Hill, 11, was found just over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, Berkshire, on 6 August. She died in hospital later that day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nigel Farage gin sparks Cornish controversy
He may be better known for his love of a foaming pint of English ale, but Nigel Farage has stirred up controversy in the far south-west by marketing his own gin, which he says is made by an “artisan distillery in the heart of Cornwall”. In a product...
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
BBC
Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health
Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs
A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
BBC
David Jenkins: British diving coach died in Turkey, coroner says
A Team GB diving coach who worked with Tom Daley died in Turkey aged 31, a coroner's court has heard. David Jenkins died on 9 October, coroner Andrew Walker told North London Coroner's Court on Thursday. Mr Jenkins worked with Daley, a Great Britain Olympic gold medallist, and was part...
BBC
New shared banking hubs to open in 13 more places
Another 13 locations have been earmarked for shared banking hubs in areas where the last branch has closed. A swathe of branch closures have raised concerns about access to cash for those who need it, and difficulties for small businesses trying to deposit takings. Ten other areas were previously identified,...
Comments / 0