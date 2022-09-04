Read full article on original website
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Pockets of heavy rain to start work week in Columbus area
Tonight: Some pop-up showers, patchy fog late, low 68. Tuesday: Patchy morning fog, more pop-up showers, some heavy, high 80. It has been a wet Labor Day for parts of our area, with some of us picking up 1-2″ or more of rainfall already today. Expect more of these showers to continue this evening into the overnight with lows dropping to the middle to upper 60s. We will also have to watch for periods of patchy dense fog overnight.
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
Local business booms during Buckeye season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeye football is back and that means big business for shops and restaurants around Ohio Stadium, with some saying this was a record-breaking weekend. College Traditions spent Tuesday working to re-stock after the weekend, and Buckeye Donuts on N. High Street said businesses was non-stop for three days. “Busiest weekend we’ve […]
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
614now.com
Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
NBC4 Columbus
Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus
A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3BaQ6Ex.
614now.com
Columbus bar and grill officially closes after more than 30 years
This weekend marked the end of an era. On Sept. 7, the longtime Columbus bar, grill and nightlife spot Rosie O’Grady’s officially closed its doors after operating for more than three decades. The bar and eatery was located at 2411 Morse Rd. on the city’s far North Side....
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
Woman killed in Fairfield County crash
WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
WSYX ABC6
Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
Two brothers hospitalized after trying to rescue brother from north Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two brothers are in the hospital after emergency crews rescued them and a third brother from a pond in north Columbus, according the Columbus Fire Department. According to Chief Steve Martin of CFD, all three brothers work at an Amazon distribution center on Busch Boulevard and at around 7:00 a.m., one […]
NBC4 Columbus
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in August
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in August. Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties …. 18-year-old Columbus student arrested for bringing …. New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral. Midday Forecast: September 7, 2022. Two brothers hospitalized after trying to rescue …. FULL: Goodson family...
Where Columbus ranks in best state capitals to live in: study
Every state has one - a capital city - but some are better to live in than others.
Broad Street intersection closed after multiple-vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue was shut down on Wednesday due to a four-car crash. Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities had advised drivers to […]
NBC4 Columbus
Mid-Ohio Food Collective inspires teen to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — September is Hunger Action Month and in Ohio, one in every five people are food insecure — people that could be your friends, your neighbors, or your co-workers. Thankfully, there are places like the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to help people in need, people like...
Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
Senior dog seeks 4Ever Home and loves to play with her toys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center describes this 10-year-old as a wiggly, sweet gal! Almond Joy has been in and out of the shelter since 2018. In July of this year, her 4 Ever Home caught fire, and two of her dog mates died. Afterward, her family had no […]
Woman, 53, dead after being hit by car in Marion
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car overnight Tuesday on a road in Marion, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say Trudy Blevins was walking on Marion Williamsport Road East just before 5:00 a.m. when she was hit by a car. The car went […]
Woman, 39, missing for three days found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Tuesday morning that Tamara Wilson was found. A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris […]
Crews battle Champaign Co. hunting lodge fire
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the call for a fully engulfed fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.
