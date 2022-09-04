Tonight: Some pop-up showers, patchy fog late, low 68. Tuesday: Patchy morning fog, more pop-up showers, some heavy, high 80. It has been a wet Labor Day for parts of our area, with some of us picking up 1-2″ or more of rainfall already today. Expect more of these showers to continue this evening into the overnight with lows dropping to the middle to upper 60s. We will also have to watch for periods of patchy dense fog overnight.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO