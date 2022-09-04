ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Pockets of heavy rain to start work week in Columbus area

Tonight: Some pop-up showers, patchy fog late, low 68. Tuesday: Patchy morning fog, more pop-up showers, some heavy, high 80. It has been a wet Labor Day for parts of our area, with some of us picking up 1-2″ or more of rainfall already today. Expect more of these showers to continue this evening into the overnight with lows dropping to the middle to upper 60s. We will also have to watch for periods of patchy dense fog overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Local business booms during Buckeye season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeye football is back and that means big business for shops and restaurants around Ohio Stadium, with some saying this was a record-breaking weekend. College Traditions spent Tuesday working to re-stock after the weekend, and Buckeye Donuts on N. High Street said businesses was non-stop for three days. “Busiest weekend we’ve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
City
Ross, OH
City
Columbus, OH
614now.com

Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant

The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus bar and grill officially closes after more than 30 years

This weekend marked the end of an era. On Sept. 7, the longtime Columbus bar, grill and nightlife spot Rosie O’Grady’s officially closed its doors after operating for more than three decades. The bar and eatery was located at 2411 Morse Rd. on the city’s far North Side....
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central#Ross Pike
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in Fairfield County crash

WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Car crashes into north Columbus home, catches fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a car crashed into a north Columbus home Tuesday afternoon and caught fire. Police said the vehicle crashed into a building at East Dublin Granville Road and Ambleside Drive. Columbus fire said no one in the vehicle...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in August

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in August. Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties …. 18-year-old Columbus student arrested for bringing …. New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral. Midday Forecast: September 7, 2022. Two brothers hospitalized after trying to rescue …. FULL: Goodson family...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC4 Columbus

Broad Street intersection closed after multiple-vehicle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue was shut down on Wednesday due to a four-car crash. Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities had advised drivers to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mid-Ohio Food Collective inspires teen to help others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — September is Hunger Action Month and in Ohio, one in every five people are food insecure — people that could be your friends, your neighbors, or your co-workers. Thankfully, there are places like the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to help people in need, people like...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 53, dead after being hit by car in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car overnight Tuesday on a road in Marion, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say Trudy Blevins was walking on Marion Williamsport Road East just before 5:00 a.m. when she was hit by a car. The car went […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Tuesday morning that Tamara Wilson was found. A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris […]
COLUMBUS, OH

