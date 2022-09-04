ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 4

Related
MarketRealist

How Much Cash You Should Have on Hand at Any Point?

For emergencies, emergency take-out, and everything in between, it’s important to keep cash on hand so you can pay for what you need at the moment. However, carrying too much cash can be dangerous and leaves you open to the pitfalls of inflation. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s how...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsey
Fast Company

Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Credit Score#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Debit Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards

Comments / 0

Community Policy