Read full article on original website
Related
How Many Credit Cards Should I Have?
How many credit cards should you have? That’s a good question to ask. But, I think you know the answer if you’re buried under debt. And, that’s not having more...
Dave Ramsey's 4 Best Tips for Managing Money in a Recession
This advice could help protect your finances.
How Much Cash You Should Have on Hand at Any Point?
For emergencies, emergency take-out, and everything in between, it’s important to keep cash on hand so you can pay for what you need at the moment. However, carrying too much cash can be dangerous and leaves you open to the pitfalls of inflation. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s how...
Motley Fool
Dave Ramsey Recommends Renting Instead of Buying in These 3 Situations
Don't buy a home when renting would be a better choice. The choice of whether to buy or rent a home has major financial implications. Dave Ramsey recommends renting a property in certain circumstances. If you're paying off debt, have a job that requires you to move often, or you...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fast Company
Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
Suze Orman Says You're 'Asking for So Much Trouble' if You Do This Right Now
It pays to take her seriously.
I earn up to $720 a day with my side hustle and I don’t have to talk to anyone but start small so you get a good rating
TRANSCRIPTION services can score you over $700 daily, but it may take a while to make big money. Janine is a TikToker, content creator, and hustler when it comes to earning extra money. As a self-prescribed digital nomad, side hustles are the perfect gig for her to grab cash when...
Why I've Stopped Using My Debit Card
For me, the protection that comes with using a credit card outweighs the convenience of a debit card.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to cancel a credit card without hurting your credit score
Are you thinking about canceling your credit card? Maybe you don't want to pay the annual fee, or you're not using the rewards program enough to benefit. While there are plenty of good reasons to cancel your credit card, you should understand how closing your account could negatively affect your credit score.
Have an ATM Card from a Credit Union? Don't Make this Mistake When You Travel
"Reader error" may be the scariest words you'll ever see.
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer.
Suze Orman Warns That Homeowners Are 'Setting Themselves Up for Heartache' if They Don't Make This Smart Insurance Move
Don't risk ending up with a financial disaster if something goes wrong at home.
Suze Orman Says This Is the Smartest Move in the Current Economy
Listening to Suze Orman on this move could be very smart.
Business Insider
Everyone is trying to buy rental real estate right now, but after 15 years as a landlord I'm selling my properties for 4 reasons
I've been a landlord for 15 years and my properties have earned me extra income, but I'm ready to sell. It's a good time for sellers, for one thing, and I'm tired of dealing with my rentals. Real estate is not "passive," and it's getting harder and harder to find...
Suze Orman Says 'Don't Be Stupid' -- Make This Investment
It's advice worth following today.
CNBC
Self-made millionaire: 'Don't buy a home—unless you can afford to waste money'
I love investing in real estate, and it's a major reason why I was able to become a self-made millionaire. But I've learned that buying a single-family home to live in isn't always a great investment. I realized this in 2003, when I was a newlywed with a newborn, and...
Buying a Used Car? Dave Ramsey Says You Should Ask These 6 Questions
It's important to get the right information before making a car purchase.
CARS・
Comments / 4