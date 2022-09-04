Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
RPD: ‘Community played significant’ role in assault arrest after video
On August 6, officers became aware of a video circulating online of what appeared as a vicious beating of a male on the 500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Police investigating armed robbery on Monroe Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department are searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery Wednesday night. Police say the armed robbery happened at the 7/11 on Monroe Avenue. While investigating, it was revealed to police that two suspects robbed the clerk and manager at gunpoint, demanded...
RPD: 2 suspects at large after gunpoint robbery of Monroe Ave. corner store
According to officials, responding officers arrived at a store in the 800 block of Monroe Avenue at 6:40 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress.
Woman arrested for stabbing ex in Cheektowaga Burger King parking lot
A 19-year-old woman is facing an attempted murder charge.
RPD: Man steals purse from arm of woman, 82, outside church
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have released photos of a man they say stole a purse from a church volunteer. Officers responded to Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street for the report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. They say a the suspect forcibly stole a purse...
Rochester arrestee taken to custody a second time for shooting on North St.
News 8 has reached out to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office for clarification on Collier's release. No response has been received at this time.
Man Shot to Death at A Joseph Ave Convenience Store Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the man who was shot to death at a convenience store on Joseph Avenue. Twenty-four-year-old Isaiah Fleming was shot shortly after midnight yesterday morning. It happened during an argument inside the Joseph Xpress store. It's not clear what started the argument, and the...
Palmyra-Macedon schools placed on lockout due to nearby investigation
The school district was notified of the incident before 11 a.m.
School employee charged with felonies after showing gun in Odyssey Academy parking lot
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece Central School District employee was fired Wednesday after producing a weapon during an altercation on school grounds, the district announced in a statement. At around 7:45 a.m., police say two adults who had been “in a dispute” driving on Mt. Read Boulevard pulled...
Robbery charges for man accused of gunpoint carjacking in Rochester
According to the victim, he was approached by two males who menaced him with a handgun before stealing property from his person.
RPD makes arrest for August carjacking on Lyell Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 22-year-old Adeosun Hughes was charged with robbery and grand larceny after police said he stole a car on August 10th. Rochester Police Department Officers responded to the carjacking at the gas station on Lyell Avenue. RPD said the victim told them that he had parked his car near the gas pumps, then was approached by two men who showed a handgun.
Bath man arrested for assault, sending victim to hospital
A Bath man is in jail after police said sent a person to the hospital by hitting them during a dispute earlier this week.
Loomis St. stabbing leaves man in tent with minor injuries
Upon their arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male with multiple stab wounds.
Man stops workplace hostage situation, honored at RPD promotional ceremony
Rochester, N.Y. — A proud moment for the Rochester Police Department. A promotional ceremony was held Tuesday to honor not only RPD staff but a member of the community as well. During the ceremony a Rochester man was recognized for his bravery and heroic actions earlier this summer. Thomas...
Shattered glass injures Rochester boy after gunfire hits occupied home
According to police, officers responded to the area of Emerson and Santee Street just after midnight for the report of shots fired into a house.
Bullets hit Rochester home with ten people inside, boy hurt by shattered glass
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunfire hit a home that had 10 people inside on Tuesday morning on Emerson and Santee Streets. Police said no one was hit by the gunfire. Rochester Police Department officers responded just after midnight to reports of shots fired. Officers said a 15-year-old boy thought he was shot but it turns out he was injured by shattered glass. He was treated by first responders and he is expected to be ok.
Man steals purse from 82-year-old, RPD requests help
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 311, or email RPDTipline@cityofrochester.gov.
Greece Odyssey cafeteria worker fired, charged after GPD says she pointed loaded gun on school property
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A school in Greece was in lockdown for a time Wednesday morning after Greece police say a school employee pointed a loaded gun at another person in the school parking lot. The woman arrested, Olga Martinez, is a legal gun owner and she worked in...
Driver robs Euphoria Liquor after driving through storefront in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Euphoria Liquor on East Main Street is boarded up from floor to ceiling after a reported burglary early Monday morning. Authorities say a pick up truck backed into the front door early Monday morning, stole some items, then fled. The burglary happened around 6:15 a.m. according...
Rochester Man Already Booked For a Shooting in August Re-Arrested
Police and U.S. Marshalls have re-arrested a Rochester man who was already booked for a shooting in August. Thirty-four-year-old Travis Collier was arrested August 18 on assault and weapon charges for a shooting August 11 on Child Street that wounded two women. And he was arrested again over the weekend...
