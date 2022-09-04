ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 WHAM

Police investigating armed robbery on Monroe Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department are searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery Wednesday night. Police say the armed robbery happened at the 7/11 on Monroe Avenue. While investigating, it was revealed to police that two suspects robbed the clerk and manager at gunpoint, demanded...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Man steals purse from arm of woman, 82, outside church

Rochester, N.Y. — Police have released photos of a man they say stole a purse from a church volunteer. Officers responded to Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street for the report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. They say a the suspect forcibly stole a purse...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Shot to Death at A Joseph Ave Convenience Store Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the man who was shot to death at a convenience store on Joseph Avenue. Twenty-four-year-old Isaiah Fleming was shot shortly after midnight yesterday morning. It happened during an argument inside the Joseph Xpress store. It's not clear what started the argument, and the...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#911#Violent Crime#Strong Hospital
WHEC TV-10

RPD makes arrest for August carjacking on Lyell Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 22-year-old Adeosun Hughes was charged with robbery and grand larceny after police said he stole a car on August 10th. Rochester Police Department Officers responded to the carjacking at the gas station on Lyell Avenue. RPD said the victim told them that he had parked his car near the gas pumps, then was approached by two men who showed a handgun.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Bullets hit Rochester home with ten people inside, boy hurt by shattered glass

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunfire hit a home that had 10 people inside on Tuesday morning on Emerson and Santee Streets. Police said no one was hit by the gunfire. Rochester Police Department officers responded just after midnight to reports of shots fired. Officers said a 15-year-old boy thought he was shot but it turns out he was injured by shattered glass. He was treated by first responders and he is expected to be ok.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Already Booked For a Shooting in August Re-Arrested

Police and U.S. Marshalls have re-arrested a Rochester man who was already booked for a shooting in August. Thirty-four-year-old Travis Collier was arrested August 18 on assault and weapon charges for a shooting August 11 on Child Street that wounded two women. And he was arrested again over the weekend...
ROCHESTER, NY

