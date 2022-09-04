ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunfire hit a home that had 10 people inside on Tuesday morning on Emerson and Santee Streets. Police said no one was hit by the gunfire. Rochester Police Department officers responded just after midnight to reports of shots fired. Officers said a 15-year-old boy thought he was shot but it turns out he was injured by shattered glass. He was treated by first responders and he is expected to be ok.

