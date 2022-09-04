ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
Cat Country 107.3

NJ State Park Reopens After Rabies Scare

A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox. Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Tomatoes in Beer? Only in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their Jersey tomatoes. Some brewers are among them because they’re incorporating them into their ales. According to New Jersey Monthly, one of these brewers is Tom Troncone the owner of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin. His Insalata Farmhouse Ale has not only the Jersey tomato but another ingredient you might not expect: white pepper.
DRINKS
Cat Country 107.3

More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward

We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
Cat Country 107.3

Owner Of Popular Mount Laurel, NJ, Restaurant Dies From Car Crash Injuries

Sad news to report out of Burlington County. All who loved Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant will be saddened to hear the news of the beloved restaurant owner's tragic passing. Sources report that the owner of Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, died in the hospital after suffering from injuries endured from a car wreck he was involved in over Labor Day weekend. The owner was 52-year-old Glen Keen. According to NJ.com, Keen was attempting to actually turn out of the parking lot of his own establishment which is located on Hainesport Mt Laurel Road when he was struck by another vehicle upon attempt.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
CAMDEN, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

